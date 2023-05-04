Peter Andre has broken his silence after he was pictured holding hands with Dancing on Ice star Caprice Bourret over what appeared to be a cosy lunch date.

Pete was pictured with model Caprice in Ibiza, holding hands and looking into each other’s eyes over lunch. The pair were seemingly oblivious to the presence of photographers nearby.

However, happily for married Pete, all was not how it seemed…

Singer Peter explained the story behind the cosy pictures (Credit: ITV)

Peter Andre explains cosy pictures with Caprice Bourret

Pete – who has two young kids with wife Emily – has now explained the story behind the pictures on Heart Breakfast with Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston.

Jamie said: “You are in Ibiza together having lunch together, staring into each other’s eyes.” But Peter explained that his “date” with Caprice Bourret was actually for a movie, and explained that his wife Emily “obviously” knew.

Caprice, who you may remember for her dramatic Dancing on Ice exit back in 2020, has already starred in a few Hallmark films and Peter is also set to star in her next one. Peter explained: “You guys do know what that’s about, right? Let’s have a guess. Caprice is an old friend but that is actually a scene from a film, for Hallmark in America.”

Obviously Emily knew about this film from ages ago.

He also added that he plays a Spanish character named Carlos. He said: “The whole scene is quite good. I’m playing a nice little Spanish man called Carlos. It’s very romantic. You’re going to see me as Carlos. Am I doing the accent well? She’s an old friend – I saw the picture this morning.”

Peter also added there was no gossip, and that his wife Emily, who he married in 2015, “obviously” knew about this film “from ages ago”.

Caprice Bourret and Peter are “old friends” (Credit: Splash News)

Peter and Caprice’s ‘feud’

It appears that Peter and Caprice have put their reported ‘feud’ behind them after Peter publically criticised Caprice for her comments about COVID-19. Caprice was criticised for “arguing” with a doctor on the Jeremy Vine show.

Peter later said: “If Caprice was intentionally trying to undermine the doctor, then she’s absolutely foolish. He added it’s “the medical professionals who are being told first hand what is going on” and he knows “who I’d listen to”.

Caprice also commented on Peter’s Instagram, telling him she got her information from WHO (World Health Organisation) and asked Peter to be more objective. Peter also replied with an apology and asked her to message him. So, it appears the pair have put the drama behind them.

Read more: Katie Price pays ex Peter Andre rare compliment as she gushes over their kids

So, are you a fan of Peter Andre? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.