Caprice Bourret calls out Peter Andre for calling her 'foolish' over coronavirus comments

Caprice Bourret has criticised Peter Andre for calling for "foolish" over coronavirus comments she made.

Earlier this month, the Dancing On Ice star came under fire for debating with a doctor on The Jeremy Vine Show about the best ways to contain coronavirus.

At the time, Caprice said on the show: "I have an opinion. This is what I've read, let me tell you the facts.

"In Taiwan and Singapore, what they did, they early on... in week one, in February, everyone was wearing surgical masks..."

However, GP Dr Sarah Jarvis replied: "Which make no difference at all."

Viewers were quick to share their thoughts, with many asking why Caprice was trying to 'argue' with a medical expert.

Dad-of-four Peter then spoke about Caprice's comments in a column for OK! Magazine.

What did he say?

Peter said: "I didn’t see Caprice Bourret’s appearance on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine programme last week, but I heard that she was slammed by viewers for arguing with a qualified doctor about how to contain the coronavirus.

"She apparently claimed that she knew just as much as the health experts because she’d read reports online.

"If Caprice was intentionally trying to undermine the doctor, then she’s absolutely foolish."

He said that it's "the medical professionals who are being told first hand what is going on" and he knows "who I’d listen to".

Now, Caprice has hit back on one of Peter's Instagram posts.

Peter shared a video of himself homeschooling his children while his wife Emily MacDonagh works for the NHS.

Caprice commented: "I hope you and your family are staying healthy and well.

"I’m writing in reference to what you wrote about me in OK Magazine. The information is incorrect and I’d like to rectify.

"I challenged the doctor, not because I thought I knew better but because WHO (World Health Organisation) said things that contradicted what the doctor was saying."

It would have been nice if you were a bit more objective.

She continued: "I had read the statements from WHO in a newspaper. My information was not taken from a random person that worked at the paper.

"It would have been nice if you were a bit more objective and watched the entire conversation between myself and the doctor on the Jeremy Vine Show instead of accessing your sources from a third party.

"I’m just seeking answers to better protect my family and community against this very scary virus.

"Anyways, more importantly, I hope that you and your beautiful family stay safe and well."

After that, Peter responded.

Peter replied to Caprice's comment and offered to apologise if he was wrong.

He wrote: "You may be right and if so I’m sorry. Check your dm [direct messages] so we can discuss."

