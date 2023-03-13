Katie Price pays ex Peter Andre rare compliment as she gushes over their kids

Katie Price has made a sweet confession about her ex Peter Andre while gushing over her son Junior Andre.

The TV personality, who was married to Peter from 2005 to 2009, shares son Junior, 17, and daughter Princess, 15, with her former husband. Katie is also the mother of Harvey, Jett and Bunny.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Katie opened up about Junior getting his musical talents from his father.

Junior Andre is the eldest child of Peter Andre and Katie Price (Credit: SplashNews)

Katie Price confession about ex Peter Andre

She said: “His dad is a singer. So he’s [Junior] following in his footsteps. Junior is a mini-Pete, and Princess is a mini-me. But of course they have their own identities.” Junior released his debut single Slide last year and has since been performing in many live shows.

Katie continued: “He’s so different to the rest of the kids. He lives and breathes his studio. He doesn’t want to do photoshoots with us any more – he wants to be known as his own person.

Katie Price said her son takes after his dad’s musical talents (Credit: Splash News)

“He’s at that age where he’s too cool for school. He’s so driven, he’s so different to me. Junior has really got his head screwed on.”

“He’s got Pete’s personality – calm and collected,” Katie added.

Katie Price talks about daughter Princess

The mother of five went on to speak about her eldest daughter Princess and how she believes she will have a successful modelling career.

Katie said: “I can absolutely see Princess being a successful model – she’s stunning.

“And I will always be there to support and guide her. I know when agents are taking advantage, so I would always step in if I felt something wasn’t right for her. I’m a protective mother and I make sure my cubs are looked after.”

Mail Online recently reported that Princess is set to sign a four-figure deal with fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

A source told the publication: “Princess is so excited, she’s looked up to her mum for years and has aspired to model for a brand like PrettyLittleThing since she can remember.

“She knows she’s still young at 15 but Pete is going to oversee her work with PLT to ensure she’s protected and well looked after.

“The partnership was born organically after Princess posted on Instagram about wearing the brand, it’s naturally a great fit for both parties.”

