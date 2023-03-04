Katie Price
News

Katie Price quits her long-awaited TV comeback ‘plunging show into chaos’

By Kimberley Bond

Katie Price has dropped out of an upcoming show pegged as her big TV comeback.

The glamour model, 44, was booked to be taking part in E4’s Celebrity Cooking School. However, Katie reportedly pulled out, leaving show bosses no choice but to recast her.

An insider teased: “Katie was a big signing for Celebrity Cooking School so it was hugely disappointing when she dropped out.”

The TV source continued to The Sun: “They are sure the show will be a hit without Katie.

Katie Price previously starred on Masterchef (Credit: BBC)

“But there is no doubt it is a big loss to their line-up.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted a rep for Katie for comment.

It was hugely disappointing when she dropped out.

Katie was reportedly going to pocket a five-figure sum for her part on the series.

She is instead featuring on her own Channel 4 series, where she renovates her infamous ‘mucky mansion’.

Pricey is also planning to pen another tell-all autobiography, based on the dramatic past few years of her life.

Katie is starring on her Channel 4 Mucky Mansion (Credit: Splash News)

“My next autobiography, I tell you, this one is going to be the best one,” she teased on GB News.

“Oh my God, the dramas that I have had lately in my life. Well, I’ve survived it now. But now I’m making a comeback. I really am.”

Katie Price at loggerheads with ex

Elsewhere, Katie has found herself in hot water with ex-husband, Kieran Hayler.

The pair have fallen out after the mum of five got eight-year-old daughter Bunny’s hair braided while in Thailand.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Kieran released a statement through a rep, expressing concerns that the hairstyle could be damaging to Bunny.

“Braids like these on young fine hair can create tension and headaches,” it read.

“Kieran will ask that Bunny be returned to school with her natural hair.”

Katie Price Confirms That Husband Kieran Has Had an Affair With Their Nanny | Loose Women

