Katie Price’s ‘horrified’ ex Kieran Hayler shares health fears for daughter Bunny

The latest Katie Price news has seen her ex-husband Kieran Hayler share his fears for their daughter Bunny.

Kieran and Katie, who finalised their divorce in 2021, share son Jett, nine, and daughter Bunny, eight.

While the pair have been co-parenting, it’s claimed Kieran isn’t too pleased with Katie after she posted a picture of Bunny with a full head of braids.

The mother of five got Bunny’s hair braided during their trip to Thailand. However, dad Kieren reportedly now wants them removed.

Katie Price latest: Kieran Hayler shares fears for Bunny

Speaking to The Sun, a source alleged: “He’s horrified at Bunny’s new hair and has told Katie he wants the braids taken out before she goes back to school. It’s not practical.”

Kieran will ask that Bunny be returned to school with her natural hair.

Furthermore, a rep for Kieran released a statement to claim: “Braids like these on young fine hair can create tension and headaches.

“Kieran will ask that Bunny be returned to school with her natural hair.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Katie Price’s reps for comment.

Katie Price’s post of Bunny

Sharing a snap of Bunny with her braids, Katie wrote: “Bunny is so adorable and loving her holiday look.”

Taking to the comments section, many people defended Katie against fans who had disapproved of Bunny’s new look.

One person said: “Y’all need to get a life… leave the woman alone.

“All girls like to get their hair plaited on holiday. Bunny is old enough to say when she has had enough of them and Katie would take them out.”

A second wrote: “So strange people concerned about a child that’s not theirs?? Get a life and don’t comment.”

“Beautiful Bunny. The braids look lovely on her, I’m assuming they are little extensions because I didn’t think her hair was that long,” another added.

And a fourth person said: “Aww she’s Princess’s double.”

