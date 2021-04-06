Paul Ritter death: How did he become famous and what has he starred in?

The tragic death of versatile and scene-stealing actor Paul Ritter yesterday (Monday April 5) aged 54 shook fans across the world.

Paul was a hugely popular performer who starred in everything from award-nominated stage productions to hit movies and British comedy hits.

As the world pays tribute to Paul, ED! takes a look back through his amazing career.

Paul enjoyed a distinguished career (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Paul Ritter become famous?

Paul was born in Kent in 1966, and both his mother and father had ties to showbusiness.

His mother was a classmate of British acting legend Bernard Cribbins at school, and his father went to school with the equally legendary Eric Sykes.

In a twist of fate, Paul would later portray Eric in the Tommy Cooper biopic, Not Like That, Like This.

He started his career on the stage and won acclaim in heavyweight productions of Shakespeare’s Troilus and Cressida, as well as The White Devil, All My Sons, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime.

Paul in hit drama Chernobyl (Credit: YouTube)

Where have you seen Paul on television and in film?

Aside from his award-nominated theatre career, Paul appeared in a host of iconic films and TV series.

On the big screen, he starred in Bond movie Quantum Of Solace, as well as the Harry Potter film Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince (as Eldred Worple).

On the small screen, Paul was prolific in his roles – Vera, Channel 4’s No Offence, The Last Kingdom and ITV comedy-drama, Cold Feet, were all hits.

Paul as hilarious Martin in Friday Night Dinner (Credit: YouTube)

What were his most recent hits?

Only recently, Paul starred in two huge TV hits.

He played Anatoly Dyatlov in Sky Atlantic’s award-winning drama Chernobyl.

The series told the full, harrowing story of the Chernobyl nuclear reactor disaster in Russia in the 1980s.

Together with the likes of Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård, Emily Watson and Jessie Buckley, Paul was a part of an award-winning ensemble cast.

He also starred in Channel 4 sitcom, Friday Night Dinner, from 2011 until the present day.

Playing eccentric dad Martin Freeman in the comedy, he frequently went shirtless when hosting his “bambinos” for dinner.

Martin’s never-to-be-forgotten catchphrase? “S*** on it!”

Was Paul married and did he have children?

His agent told The Guardian newspaper: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

“He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. “He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”