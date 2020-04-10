Who plays Jim in Friday Night Dinner? Mark Heap is unrecognisable in real life

Friday Night Dinner's Jim isn't the kind of neighbour you'd want living next door.

He turns up every Friday night uninvited, clearly has an unhealthy obsession with Jackie and he's pretty damn offensive – albeit unintentionally.

In fact, the only good thing about him is his cute dog Wilson.

Fortunately, the actor that plays Jim, Mark Heap, is nothing like his Friday Night Dinner character to the point that they don't even look alike.

Mark Heap looks nothing like his Friday Night Dinner character Jim (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is Mark Heap?

You should recognise Mark, but actually, you probably don't.

The British star has been on the telly for decades and features in a number of iconic shows.

He played Malcolm in Benidorm, Peter Cole in The Trouble with Maggie Cole and Anthony in Miranda.

Mark has also been in Midsommer Murders, Outnumbered, Skins, Green Wing and Doc Martin.

Opening up about how he became an actor, the star told ITV: "I just sort of always did it. I used to get little groups together and do silly sketchy things.

"I would like to be in any play that was going. Nobody ever ever said, ‘Oh, you could do this for a living.'

"I went to university and did plays plays plays. Then I joined a theatre company that wasn’t students.

"We got a grant from the local Manpower Services which meant an Equity card in those days. So I didn’t go back to university, got a job and suddenly thought, ‘Why don’t you just do this? You’ve been doing it all your bloody life.’

"I sort of slipped into it really. It’s a strange old thing. One thing has just led to another. I’ve been very fortunate."

Mark also starred in Benidorm (Credit: ITV)

What other shows is Mark in this year?

In 2020 alone, Mark will has been starring in The Trouble with Maggie Cole alongside Dawn French and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

He has also been working alongside Friends star David Schwimmer in the new TV series Intelligence.

How can I watch Friday Night Dinner?

Friday Night Dinner is on Channel 4, every Friday at 10pm.

Marks stars alongside Tamsin Greig, Simon Bird, Paul Ritter and Tom Rosenthal in the show.

The hit comedy series is currently in its sixth season.

