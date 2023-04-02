Paul O’Grady’s husband pays moving tribute to ‘great woman’ behind late TV star’s success

Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre Portasio has paid tribute to the ‘great woman’ in the late star’s life.

The entertainment favourite, 67, died unexpectedly on Tuesday (March 28).

Paul’s husband Andre announced news of his death earlier this week (Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images)

Who did Paul O’Grady’s husband pay tribute to?

Andre, a former professional ballerina, shared news of Paul’s death on Wednesday morning.

But despite his own grief Andre, 41, took the time to remember one of the closest people in Paul O’Grady‘s life.

A pillar of trust, commitment, dedication and unconditional love

Joan Marshrons was Paul’s PA, and later became a close friend, as well as becoming his agent.

Taking to Instagram Andre wrote: “Behind every great man there is always a great woman.

“Today is Joan Marshron’s 70th birthday, the woman that for 27 years has been a pillar of trust, commitment, dedication and unconditional love in Paul O’Grady’s life.

“Please help me cheer the person that made everything happen behind the scenes.”

He also shared a picture of Joan, adding the hashtags to wish her a happy birthday.

Andre’s followers shared the happy birthday wishes

One person wrote: “What a wonderful post and so moving especially to recognise her at this time.

“Wishing Joan a happy birthday and I hope she was able to raise a glass to Paul as I have to think he would approve!”

Paul O’Grady’s husband pays tribute to his friend and agent (Credit: ITV)

A second wrote: “Happy Birthday Joan! So sorry for your loss but I’m sure Paul would want you to celebrate those 70 years! Cheers.

“And thank you for supporting Paul to be the man we all loved and adored. Lots of love to you Joan xxxx.”

And another agreed: “Happy Birthday Joan. Celebrate the way Paul would because I’m sure he will be looking down on you and be with you in spirit.”

Andre and Lily Savage star Paul met in 2006 and married in an intimate ceremony in 2017.

Announcing his death this week Andre wrote: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

