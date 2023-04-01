The “huge” net worth of Paul O’Grady has reportedly been revealed, just days after the star’s sad death.

Entertainment legend Paul died on Tuesday (March 28) evening, aged 67. Paul’s husband Andre Portasio confirmed in a statement on Wednesday: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.”

Andre added: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Paul O’Grady sadly died earlier this week aged just 67 and leaves behind ‘huge’ net worth (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Paul O’Grady leaves behind ‘huge’ net worth

Today (Saturday April 1), The Sun has reported on Paul’s estate. The tabloid claims the For the Love of Dogs host had a fortune of £8.6 million.

The sum is likely to be passed on in a will, it’s claimed. Paul’s husband Andre is also expected to be the main benefactor of his estate, it’s alleged.

The Sun suggests records filed by Paul show he earned more than £1.8m in the 12 months up until May 2022. It is claimed most of his money was in investments. However, unconfirmed reports also speculate he had almost £1.3m in the bank.

The Sun reports figures concerning Paul’s personal fortune are derived from records filed for his company Buster Productions. It was named after his beloved dog, who fans will remember died in 2009.

The huge fortune he’d accrued was a reflection of how popular and successful he was.

A TV insider alleged to the news outlet: “The huge fortune he’d accrued was a reflection of how popular and successful he was.” They then added: “The fact he was earning more money than ever at a time in life when many people would be winding down shows what a grafter he remained.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle (@andre_portasio)

Future of Paul O’Grady’s shows revealed

An episode of Blankety Blank starring Paul in character as Lily Savage is set to air in tribute to the star. It is on BBC One tonight at 7pm. It replaces a Bradley Walsh-fronted episode of the show.

Furthermore, a final, full series of For the Love of Dogs will air on ITV within weeks. ITV said in a statement: “Paul had a profound passion for animals too, which resonated with so many viewers. For The Love of Dogs remains one of our best-loved series, and a really special programme for so many.”

Read more: Daughter of Paul O’Grady breaks silence on her dad’s sudden death

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.