Paul O’Grady’s poignant final wish revealed by friend Amanda Mealing as she discusses funeral plans

A friend of Paul O’Grady has revealed the late showbiz legend’s final wish following his death on Tuesday (March 28).

For The Love Of Dogs star Paul sadly died this week aged just 67 – with his husband Andre Portasio confirming the sad news in a statement.

And now, the late Lily Savage star’s friend Amanda Mealing has spoken out about his final wish.

Paul O’Grady death: Tributes pour in for TV star

Since the news of Paul’s death, there has been an outpouring of love for the TV favourite.

Many of his fellow showbiz pals have chimed in too – to share their memories of the comedian. Including his pal-of-forty-years Christopher Biggins, who gave an insight into his holidays with Paul.

And more recently, Holby City star Amanda has spoken out about her relationship with the TV star. In an emotional interview, she shared Paul’s poignant final wish for his funeral attendees.

Paul O’Grady friend reveals TV’s final wish

In the interview, Amanda revealed that Paul had told her and their friendship group how he wants those attending his funeral to act.

The 55-year-old told The Mirror: “Whatever happens, Paul’s funeral will be a celebration of his life and it will be full of laughter.

“He just told us to have a good time – he’d hate it if everyone was mawkish and morose. He would just say: ‘I don’t care, I won’t be here! Do whatever you want’.”

‘There will be two funerals for Paul O’Grady’ says pal

Amanda further discussed plans for Paul’s send-off, revealing there may be two funerals – a private one, and another in a “very grand place” for fans to attend.

The actor also said she spoke to Paul on the phone just days before he sadly died. She shared that “he was feeling great” following a holiday to Thailand.

Paul leaves behind ‘huge’ net worth

It comes as Paul’s “huge” net worth has reportedly been revealed, just days after his sad death.

On Saturday (April 1), The Sun reported on Paul’s estate. The tabloid claims the For the Love of Dogs host had a fortune of £8.6 million. The sum is likely to be passed on in a will, it’s claimed. Paul’s husband Andre is also expected to be the main benefactor of his estate, it’s alleged.

The Sun suggests records filed by Paul show he earned more than £1.8m in the 12 months up until May 2022. It is claimed most of his money was in investments. However, unconfirmed reports also speculate he had almost £1.3m in the bank.

