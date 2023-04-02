In the latest Paul O’Grady news, the showbiz legend was said to be “like a teenager” when it came to his “health concerns,” according to pal Christopher Biggins. But that his marriage to Andre Portasio “saved him”.

The 67-year-old showbiz legend died on Tuesday (March 28) evening with his husband confirming the sad news in a statement.

And now, Paul’s friend-of-over-forty years Christopher Biggins has opened up about their friendship.

Paul died on Tuesday at the age of 67 (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady news: Biggins shares memory of TV star

Prior to Paul’s tragic death, he had previously suffered a number of health issues. These include several heart attacks and a battle with Covid.

However, according to Biggins, Paul was “like a teenager as far as his health was concerned — he didn’t listen.”

Speaking to The Sun, he recalled a time from around 15 years ago, when he and Paul were staying with their pal Cilla Black in Spain.

According to Biggins, at the time Paul “had his heart problems already.” He had also been warned by doctors not to drink or smoke. But Biggins noted how this was a “stupid thing” to tell the Lily Savage star.

Christopher Biggins said Paul was a ‘teenager’ when it came to his health issues (Credit: BBC)

Paul ‘didn’t listen’, says star’s friend

Christopher then spoke about how during one evening he and Cilla were in the kitchen when they started to smell smoke. Thinking it was Paul, Biggins went upstairs to tell him to stop.

He explained: “I felt like the matron from the Carry On films when I went into his bedroom and said, ‘Paul, you’re smoking’. He looked at me and said, ‘No I’m not.’

“I said to him, ‘You must think we’re idiots, the room’s full of smoke’. He kept insisting, ‘I’m not smoking’, and in minutes we were both lying on the floor laughing hysterically.”

Christopher then claimed that he “knows for a fact” that Paul was still smoking when he passed away last week.

The star also talked of their wild nights out together along with other great friends including Cilla Black and Shirley Bassey. He added: “He married a gorgeous man and I think that is what saved him from descending into life as a rogue. He made a happy life in the Kent countryside with his animals.”

Paul O’Grady death

For the Love of Dogs star Paul died on Tuesday.

In his husband Andre’s heartbreaking statement, he wrote: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.” Andre added: “He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.

One of Paul’s friends later revealed that the star died in “his own bed” with Andre next to him. What’s more, Andre has recently shared the heartbreaking last photo they took together before the TV star’s death.

