Paul O’Grady warns his fans to ‘beware’ as he issues plea on Instagram

Paul O’Grady warned his fans to ‘beware’ as he issued them with a desperate plea on Instagram yesterday (Monday, April 18).

The 66-year-old revealed that someone is pretending to be him online – and his fans weren’t happy!

The comedian issued a warning on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady on Instagram

Paul took to Instagram yesterday to issue his fans with a desperate plea.

The comedian revealed that someone had created a fake account in his name, and was using said account to scam his fans.

Paul uploaded a screenshot of the offending account for his 676k followers to see.

“Beware of this loser who’s pretending to be me and asking people for money,” he captioned the post.

“Report and block it.”

Paul’s fans were as angry as Paul (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul’s followers were just as angry as Paul about the fake account scamming fans. Plenty headed to the comment section of Paul’s post to vent their frustrations.

“How dare they?” one outraged fan wrote.

“What is up with people? Thanks for the information,” another said.

“It’s disgusting how people can do this,” a third commented.

“I hate it when fake people make fake celebrity accounts to scam innocent or vulnerable people!” another said.

“Only ever one Mr Paul O’Grady,” a fifth wrote.

Paul announced some exciting news recently (Credit: ITV)

What has Paul O’Grady been up to recently?

It’s not all bad news for Paul though! Just recently the 66-year-old revealed some exciting news to his fans on Instagram.

On April 5, the comedian announced that his book – Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang, The Amsterdam Adventure – is getting a paperback release.

Paul then went on to announce that he was writing the second book in the series, much to fans’ delight.

“I got the hardback for Christmas and at the age of 56, I loved it and am looking forward to the next one. Children’s books aren’t just for children,” one of Paul’s followers commented.

“Can’t wait to read it,” another said.

