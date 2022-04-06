Paul O’Grady fans express excitement as he announces big news

Paul O’Grady announced some big news on his Instagram last night (Tuesday, April 5) which has seriously excited his fans.

Whilst “shamelessly plugging” his most recent book, the 66-year-old revealed that he’s writing another!

Paul took to Instagram to share some exciting news with his 671k followers last night.

The comedian’s big announcement came as he plugged his latest children’s book – which has just been released in paperback.

Paul uploaded a picture of the new paperback for his 671k followers to see.

“I’m afraid I’m shamelessly plugging my book which is now out in paperback,” he wrote. “It’s called Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang, The Amsterdam Adventure.”

He then announced the big news, writing: “I’m writing the next book now when really I want to watch ‘Father Brown’ which I’ve become addicted to.

“Anyway, back to the book. Hope you’re all well!” He then added the hashtag – #goingpottywritingabouttalkinghamsters.

Paul’s fans reacted to the news with excitement. Hundreds of his followers took to the comment section to let the star know that they couldn’t wait.

“Ooh can’t wait!” ex-EastEnders star Michelle Collins said.

“How exciting, congratulations!” one of his followers wrote.

“I got the hardback for Christmas and at the age of 56, I loved it and am looking forward to the next one. Children’s books aren’t just for children,” another commented.

“Can’t wait to read it,” a third said.

“Well done, good luck with your next book,” another wrote.

Paul’s tribute to June Brown

Paul’s big announcement comes just days after he paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late June Brown, who passed away on Sunday (April 3).

June, an EastEnders legend, was 95-years-old when she died earlier this week.

Upon hearing the news, Paul uploaded a touching tribute to the star on his Instagram. He posted a picture of June blowing smoke into his mouth at an event some years ago.

“Gutted to hear about the passing of June Brown,” he captioned the post.

“Here we are donkey’s years ago at The King’s Head in Islington watching Sally Lindsay in a play,” he continued. “I’d given up the fags but June insisted on blowing smoke in my mouth to ‘cheer you up, dear’.

“She played a stripper in the Lily Savage show along with Gaby Roslin and the late Bella Emberg and she was brilliant,” he continued.

“A great actress and a lovely human being.”

