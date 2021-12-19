Paul O’Grady has admitted that he will never bring back alter-ego Lily Savage.

The For The Love Of Dogs host became one of television’s most popular stars, while dressed as his iconic character in the 80s.

However, Paul has since insisted that he will never bring back the popular drag act.

Paul O’Grady has addressed a possible Lily Savage comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul O’Grady on Lily Savage

According to Paul, his alter-ego won’t be returning anytime soon.

The star told The Mirror: “There’s not enough cash on earth to get me dragged up. God no. It’s always been, ‘Why don’t you be Lily Savage again?’

“Well, because one, I’m too old. And two, I couldn’t be bothered.

I’ve moved on

“At the time I thoroughly enjoyed it but I’ve moved on. Even in panto I wouldn’t fancy it.”

Fans have previously pleaded with Paul to bring back the fierce drag queen.

Back in July, the host thrilled fans as he posted a selection of photos dressed as his famous alter-ego on Instagram.

Paul shot to fame as alter-ego Lily Savage in the 80s (Credit: YouTube)

Commenting on the previous post, one fan said: “Bring back Lily!!”

Another wrote: “You should do a few stand up dates in London as Lily for one last go. It would sell out!”

A third shared: “Should do an exhibition Mr O’Grady, there’s still a lot of interest in Lily.”

When is Paul on TV next?

However, fans can still watch Paul on his ITV programme For The Love Of Dogs every Wednesday.

The show sees Paul with his four-legged friends at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Following a recent episode, fans even called for the star to be knighted for his work.

Meanwhile, Paul is set to host a festive special of the show on Christmas Day.

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas airs on Christmas Day at 5.30pm

