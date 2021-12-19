Paul O'Grady as Lily Savage
News

Paul O’Grady reveals reason he will never bring back Lily Savage: ‘There’s not enough cash on earth!’

Fans are set to be disappointed

By Rebecca Calderwood

Paul O’Grady has admitted that he will never bring back alter-ego Lily Savage.

The For The Love Of Dogs host became one of television’s most popular stars, while dressed as his iconic character in the 80s.

However, Paul has since insisted that he will never bring back the popular drag act.

Paul O'Grady
Paul O’Grady has addressed a possible Lily Savage comeback (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Paul O’Grady leaves fans gutted as he shares news about For the Love of Dogs tonight

Paul O’Grady on Lily Savage

According to Paul, his alter-ego won’t be returning anytime soon.

The star told The Mirror: “There’s not enough cash on earth to get me dragged up. God no. It’s always been, ‘Why don’t you be Lily Savage again?’

“Well, because one, I’m too old. And two, I couldn’t be bothered.

I’ve moved on

“At the time I thoroughly enjoyed it but I’ve moved on. Even in panto I wouldn’t fancy it.”

Fans have previously pleaded with Paul to bring back the fierce drag queen.

Back in July, the host thrilled fans as he posted a selection of photos dressed as his famous alter-ego on Instagram.

Paul O'Grady dressed as alter-ego Lily Savage
Paul shot to fame as alter-ego Lily Savage in the 80s (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans continue campaign for star to be knighted after second episode of For The Love Of Dogs

Commenting on the previous post, one fan said: “Bring back Lily!!”

Another wrote: “You should do a few stand up dates in London as Lily for one last go. It would sell out!”

A third shared: “Should do an exhibition Mr O’Grady, there’s still a lot of interest in Lily.”

When is Paul on TV next?

However, fans can still watch Paul on his ITV programme For The Love Of Dogs every Wednesday.

The show sees Paul with his four-legged friends at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

Following a recent episode, fans even called for the star to be knighted for his work.

Meanwhile, Paul is set to host a festive special of the show on Christmas Day.

Paul O’Grady: For The Love of Dogs at Christmas airs on Christmas Day at 5.30pm

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Strictly It Takes Two viewers sobbing as Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis left in tears over his emotional confession
It Takes Two viewers sobbing as Giovanni Pernice makes confession about Rose Ayling-Ellis
Strictly host Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay weighs in on her outfit choice after viewers mock it
Strictly host Tess Daly’s husband Vernon Kay weighs in on her outfit choice as fans poke fun
John Whaite and Johannes Radebe on Strictly Come Dancing
Strictly: Johannes Radebe says relationship with mum has ‘improved’ due to John Whaite partnership
Piers Morgan on Twitter
Piers Morgan under fire as he pokes fun at Rose Ayling-Ellis’ Strictly win
Aaron Anthony as Ellis Chapman in Emmerdale
Emmerdale respond to claims ‘Aaron Anthony has quit after alleged race row’
Colson smith weight
Coronation Street’s Colson Smith shed 10 stone in weight by making ‘easy’ change