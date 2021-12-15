Paul O’Grady leaves fans gutted as he shares news about For the Love of Dogs tonight

Paul O’Grady has shared some sad news about his hit show For The Love Of Dogs.

The telly fave took to Instagram to break the news, and fans were not happy. At all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

What did Paul O’Grady say about For The Love Of Dogs?

Cuddling a cute pooch, Paul smiled to camera.

However his social media post was anything but happy as he relayed his news about the show.

Read more: Geri Halliwell makes surprise appearance on POGDogs in clip shot before brother Max’s death

He captioned the image: “Sorry but there’s no #POGDOGS Tonight,there’s some X Factor show on instead.

“Hopefully normal service will resume next week. Enjoy your day!”

Paul was referring to Simon Cowell’s Walk The Line, which is on ITV every night this week.

Paul and his canine pals have been a huge hit (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react to the news about Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs?

It wasn’t long until fans of Paul and the show made their voices heard.

One said: “Would prefer to watch #pogdogs tbh.”

Another exclaimed: “Noooo! #pogdogs please!!!”

A third fumed: “#pogdogs should trump the bloody xfactor style show!”

Finally a fourth exclaimed: “What!!!!! Disgraceful. Rather what #pogdogs ANY DAY DAY OF THE WEEK!!”

Walk The Line is on instead tonight (Credit: ITV)

Paul should be knighted

It’s a great shame for fans that Paul O’Grady For The Love Of Dogs isn’t on tonight, because it’s been going down a storm once again.

So much so, viewers have called for Paul to be knighted.

Read more: Paul O’Grady fans continue campaign for star to be knighted after second episode of For The Love Of Dogs

One viewer asked: “Can we just start a campaign to knight Paul?

“He’s truly amazing #POGDOGS.”

Another gushed: “Don’t you just love Paul, he has such a kind heart. Deserves to be knighted #POGDogs.”

Thankfully, Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs will return next Wednesday (December 22) at 8pm on ITV.