Paul O’Grady has joked he is ‘losing it’ just days into the third national lockdown.

The comedian and For The Love Of Dogs presenter, 65, shared a snap of an exotic beach to his Instagram followers.

He joked that it was New Brighton, before admitting “I think I’m losing it” and revealing it was actually a snap of a Maldives beach.

Sharing in view of his some 398,000 followers, Paul posted: “This time last year, New Brighton on a sunny day, The Mersey is looking particularly inviting. I think I’m losing it. #maldives.”

His celeb pal Gaby Roslin replied: “I’ll meet you on this beach.”

Paul at home with his dogs (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s fans couldn’t relate to him any more

Meanwhile, dozens of Paul’s loyal fans said they couldn’t relate to Paul any more.

Many said they’re also questioning their sanity amid the nation being ordered to stay at home yet again.

Read more: Paul O’Grady Great British Escape viewers beg for star to be knighted

One user sympathised with: “Beautiful, Paul. I think we are all losing it a bit. Each day not good news sadly. Now just you stay safe. You make me laugh, love your humour.”

A second user agreed with: “I think we all feel like we are. Stay safe.”

And a third user posted: “Brilliant – I’m feeling just the same about sunny ole Northwich.”

Paul says he might be ‘losing it’ during the current lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

Paul’s work schedule changed due to lockdown

A fourth user lamented: “I don’t even want a holiday at this point, I just want to see my family. I wouldn’t turn down seeing them on that beach though.”

Read more: How Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are staying fit during lockdown

In 2020, Paul was forced to take his popular Sunday Radio 2 slot to his home studio.

Recording from his rural Kent home, he says he’s had to make do with his sometimes unreliable internet connection.

Travel restrictions last year also led to several international shows Paul was set to film being cancelled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

However, instead he filmed a successful local travel series – Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape.

Here he explored the hidden beauty spots of Kent.

Airing on ITV, Paul said he hoped the show would change people’s perceptions about the leafy county.

He said: “Kent is known as the garden of England but her beauty has been slightly tarnished lately because all you hear about Kent is lorry parks and Operation Stack on the M20.

“I think it’s about time Kent was given a fair hearing because there’s some lovely stuff down here and a hell of a lot I haven’t seen, you know.”

Can you relate to Paul? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.