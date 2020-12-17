Paul O’Grady Great British Escape viewers have called for the host to be knighted after his “eye-opening” new series.

The For The Love of Dogs star, 65, was praised by fans following the show’s final episode last night (December 16).

The ITV series follows Paul as he shows the beautiful sights and stories from his adopted home county of Kent.

Paul O’Grady has delighted viewers with his show Great British Escape (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady Great British Escape: What happened in the final episode?

In the final episode of the series, Paul headed off in search of the fascinating and unanticipated tales of Kent.

As well as hopping on a boat to visit the Red Sands Sea Fort, the presenter also enjoyed a safari tour of Port Lympne Reserve.

During the safari, Paul came into contact with rhinos and giraffes.

The episode ended with Paul being reunited with his beloved dogs as he reminisced on his Kent adventures.

The presenter fed giraffes at Port Lympne Reserve (Credit: ITV)

He said: “It’s been an eye-opener for me. Kent is like that, there’s all these weird things all over the place. I didn’t know they were there, even though I’ve been here for 20 years.

“It’s so beautiful, I love it. I’m afraid I’ll be carried out my house in a box because I ain’t moving.”

What did Great British Escape viewers say?

Fans flocked to social media to praise the series, with some even calling for the star to be knighted as a result of the series.

One said: “Hope Paul is honoured in the New Year’s honours list it’s about time it was Sir Paul O’Grady.”

Hope Paul is honoured in the New Years honours list it’s about time it was Sir Paul O’Grady #pogescape pic.twitter.com/TmfARLxpEF — Lady Josephine Thomson (@JoMarThom) December 16, 2020

A second commented: “I enjoyed the last #pogescape earlier. What a great end to an eye-opening series which has been a great celebration of the wonderful Kent. I liked seeing Port Lympne Reserve.”

I got tired of that lifestyle and found myself here, in Kent. I’ve been here now for over 20 happy years.

Another shared: “Absolutely loved this series! Lovely to see Paul (and the doggies) as always.”

When did the host move to Kent?

Earlier on in the series, the Merseyside-born star explained how he ended up in the south-east county.

He told viewers: “I was born in a quaint little hamlet called Tranmere, which is in Birkenhead, and when I grew up I emigrated down south.

Viewers have called for Paul to be knighted as a result of the series (Credit: ITV)

“I had quite good fling in London for many years, and when you work in the theatre there’s quite a good social life and you find yourself in clubs at four o’clock in the morning.

“I got tired of that lifestyle and found myself here, in Kent, so I’ve been here now for over 20 happy years.”

Paul hits out at the BBC

The final episode comes days after Paul slammed the BBC for “encouraging puppy farming” on its upcoming documentary Will My Puppies Make Me Rich?.

Taking to Instagram, the star urged the BBC to rethink their newly commissioned show.

Paul’s dogs made an appearance (Credit: ITV)

‘Shame on you’

Sharing a shot at Battersea Dogs Home, he said: “There’s a programme on BBC3 at the moment called ‘Will my puppies make me Rich?’

“This kind of crap only encourages puppy farming and I only hope that the BBC come to their senses and take it off air immediately.

“It’s a bit of a worry when the bright sparks at BBC3 believe this is suitable viewing – you don’t keep a dog to make money off it. Shame on you.”

