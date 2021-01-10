Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may be continents apart, but they are both living under lockdown conditions.

While the Duchess of Cambridge just celebrated her 39th birthday in lockdown in Norfolk, the Duchess of Sussex, also 39, is living under quarantine rules over in Montecito, California.

But how are they staying fit during lockdown? Here is how royal experts believe the two will be staying fit and healthy in 2021…

How does Kate Middleton stay fit?

She is said to now be a big fan of running and also going on long country walks with her family.

Kate is a naturally sporty type, and played several sports at school.

Kate has always led a fit and healthy lifestyle (Credit: SplashNews)

She was also on the rowing team at the University of St. Andrews.

Royal expert Roberta Fiorito, co-host of podcast Royally Obsessed, told Harper’s Bazaar that Kate will make a point to stay in shape throughout the current lockdown.

She said she expects Kate will be going on regular runs: “This is something she’s probably keeping up even in the cold weather with all of the time they’ve been spending at their Norfolk home.”

Kate and Meghan last spent time together in-person last March (Credit: SplashNews)

Indeed, Kate, Prince William and their three children are holed up at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

The family were due to return to Kensington Palace in the New Year for their children’s school.

However, the latest national lockdown has put a stop to their plans. Having to homeschool their brood, they are likely to remain in Norfolk for the foreseeable future.

How does Meghan Markle keep fit?

Meghan is very into wellbeing and holistic living – and yoga is very much ‘her thing’.

Her mother is a yoga teacher, and Meghan has regularly spoken about how much she loves it herself.

Meghan has often spoken of her affinity for yoga (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan Markle and Kate Middle both love running

While speaking to Best magazine in 2017, she said: “Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven. I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.’

“In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

She has said she enjoys hot yoga, as well as Ashtanga and Hatha.

Like Kate, she’s also a keen runner.

Roberta from Royally Obsessed predicts that Meghan will be incorporating both fitness and wellness into her current quarantine lifestyle.

She said: “With little Archie running around the house, I’m sure there’s not a lot of time, so whenever she can squeeze in Pilates or yoga for little bits of time she can get, at the end of the day she’s had a full workout.”

