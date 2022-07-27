Paul O’Grady issued a health update on his Instagram last night (July 26), and concerned fans were quick to rally around the star.

The 67-year-old star was struck down by Covid recently – but thankfully looks to be on the mend now.

Paul O’Grady shared a health update on Instagram (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Paul O’Grady catches Covid

On Friday (July 22), Paul revealed to his fans that he had fallen ill with Covid-19.

Despite avoiding the virus for the past two-and-a-half years, Paul finally caught it while filming in Malta.

The comedian took to Instagram to share the news with his 696k followers last week.

“Well it had to happen in the end despite managing to avoid the dreaded Covid since we first went into lockdown,” he said in a video.

“I’m in Malta supposed to be filming with a group of lovely people but all I’ve done for a week is lie in my hotel room with an unbelievably vicious headache and cough that sounds like a sick donkey,” he continued.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did but still feeling rough and permanently knackered,” he added.

Paul issued a health update on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Paul O’Grady’s health update

The comedian took to Instagram last night (Tuesday, July 26) to share a health update with his 696k followers.

Paul uploaded a picture of Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to his page, along with a lengthy caption.

“I’m still a bit done in from this bloody Covid although I’m no longer contagious and haven’t been for a few days,” he informed his followers.

“I’m watching these two planks trying to persuade us why they’d make a wonderful Prime Minister,” he said, referring to Sunak and Truss.

I was away from home and feeling like I’d been dug up and belted with the shovel.

After brutally, yet hilariously, slamming both Tory leader candidates, Paul thanked fans for their support.

“Once again, thanks for all your kind messages when I was away from home and feeling like I’d been dug up and belted with the shovel,” he said.

Paul’s fans showed their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans rally around Paul

Plenty of Paul’s 696k followers took to the comments to wish him well on his recovery from Covid.

“Never fail to make us laugh even when you’re poorly. Get well soon,” one fan said.

“Glad you’re on the mend hun….. hope Lily has been attending to your every need,” another wrote.

“Hope you’re back on top form very soon,” a third commented.

“That’s the right word for them both. You would be a fantastic Prime Minister Paul. Glad you are starting to feel better,” another told the star.

