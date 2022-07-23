Paul O’Grady flooded with well wishes after falling ill while filming

Paul O’Grady has been forced to stop filming after being struck down ill with Covid.

The TV legend shared the news with his fans on social media last night (Friday, July 22).

Paul O’Grady has been feeling ill with Covid (Credit: ITV)

He wrote: “Well it had to happen in the end despite managing to avoid the dreaded Covid since we first went into lockdown.

“I’m in Malta supposed to be filming with a group of lovely people but all I’ve done for a week is lie in my hotel room with an unbelievably vicious headache and cough that sounds like a sick donkey.

“Thank heavens we took the precaution of pre recording my Radio 2 show this Sunday in case I couldn’t get back due to flight cancellations etc.

“I’m feeling a lot better than I did but still feeling rough and permanently knackered.”

There has been a recent surge in cases of Covid with many sufferers complaining of unpleasant symptoms including – as Paul mentioned – a very bad headache.

Paul’s celeb pals were quick to send their best to him.

Alan Carr wrote: “Oh Paul!!! Sending you a big hug!!!”

Catherine Tyldesley said: “Loads of Liposomal Vit C and shed loads of garlic! Get well soon darling xxxx”

Fellow Corrie actress Lisa George posted:”Oh no!!! Poor you!!! Get better soon.”

And former EastEnders star Michelle Collins added: “Oh no Paul, get well soon.”

Paul, 67, was clearly touched by all the messages from his famous friends and fans alike and later responded: “Thanks for all your messages, can’t reply to everyone but I really appreciate it ❤️.”

Earlier this month, Paul shared happier news with his followers after winning a top TV prize.

He wrote: “Many thanks to the Public and the Panel at the TRIC Awards.

“For The Love of Dogs won in the Factual Category.

“The series has been going now for 11 years so I didn’t think we’d ever win any more awards.

“Huge thanks to everybody who works at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, to all the crew who’ve filmed over the years and of course to all those lovely dogs and cats.

