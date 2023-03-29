Paul O’Grady on loving gesture to husband André: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’

Paul O’Grady sadly passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday evening, his husband André Portasio confirmed in a statement.

The pair had been married since 2017, having got together since 2006.

Paul previously revealed the reason for marrying his husband, and shared how their marriage was “unconventional”.

Paul O’Grady and husband Andre in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

How did Paul O’Grady meet husband André Portasio?

Paul O’Grady met and began dating former ballet dancer André Portasio in 2006.

It was the year after the death of Paul’s long-term partner, Brendan Frank Murphy, who died of brain cancer in June 2005.

Paul shared in his biography, Still Standing, how their relationship began.

Andre, 42, is 25 years younger than Paul.

He wrote: “Our relationship just crept up on us. It took us by surprise when we were least expecting it.

“André pops in and out of the book because it starts in the present day and then goes back in time.”

Paul O’Grady on marriage: ‘If anything happens to me, he is protected’

Paul O’Grady and André Portasio married in a small and private ceremony in 2017.

The former Blankety Blankety host confirmed he married long-term partner André for “death duties” after almost 10 years together.

He told The Mirror at the time that his pal Julian Clary convinced him to marry André.

You protect your partner. If anything happens to me, he is protected.

Paul confessed: “Julian put the seed in my head. He said, ‘I’ve got married. You should’.

“And he’s right, then you protect your partner. If anything happens to me, he is protected. It makes sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle (@andre_portasio)

The pair tied the knot at the plush Goring Hotel in Central London in August 2017. Paul called it a “quiet little thing” with only close friends and family in attendance.

He also told the Irish News that they “didn’t even bother with wedding rings” instead opting to “keep our own Claddaghs”.

Paul defended husband André from homophobic abuse

In 2018, Paul revealed to The Sun that he and husband André were subject to homophobic abuse on a flight back to the UK from Thailand.

He claimed Andre was subject to “obscene comments and homophobic name-calling” before Paul stood up for his husband.

Paul told the man: “You’re lucky we’re not in the street, mate, because you’d be eating your dinner through a straw.”

The man was eventually arrested upon landing at Heathrow Airport, and the pair decided not to press charges.

Although Paul admitted he later wished they turned the plane around and “had him arrested by Thai police”.

The For Love of Dogs star mainly lived separately from his husband (Credit: ITV)

Paul said ‘not living together’ made their relationship ‘perfect’

Paul also did not live with his husband André. André lived in London during the week while Paul lived in rural Aldington, Kent.

The TV star told the Irish News back in 2017: “We’re doing a Helena Bonham-Carter and Tim whatshisname. It works a treat.

“It’s the same as before. We see each other all the time, we just don’t live together which for me makes for a perfect relationship because when you’ve had enough, you can say, ‘I’ll see you, I’m off’.”

It also took André time to adapt to country life. Paul shared: “He was terrified of animals when I first met him but now he takes it all in his stride.”

“But he’s not like me. I don’t think anyone’s like me.”

The pair lived together during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Paul reportedly expanding £3 million home.

André’s statement on Paul’s death

André confirmed Paul O’Grady died “peacefully” on Tuesday evening (March 28 2023).

He shared in a statement: “It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

“We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

“He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

“I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

