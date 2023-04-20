Paul O’Grady laid to rest in private funeral service at St Rumwold’s Church in Kent

Paul O’Grady was laid to rest in a private funeral this afternoon (April 20) following a procession led by the star’s grieving husband Andre Portasio.

Andre led mourners as he sat atop a carriage which pulled Paul’s coffin, with one of the couple’s dogs, Conchita, sitting on his lap.

The cortege processed through the village of Aldington, past hundreds of well-wishers and their dogs. It then arrived at St Rumwold’s Church in Bonnington, Kent. There, Paul’s closest friends and members of his family said their private goodbyes.

Paul O’Grady has been laid to rest in private funeral service at St Rumwold’s Church in Kent (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady funeral takes place in Kent

Celebrities at the service included Julian Clary, Barbara Windsor’s widower Scott Mitchell, Scott Maslen, Linda Henry and Cheryl Fergison.

Crowds gathered as Paul‘s wooden coffin was carried into the picturesque 12th century church, where the service took place.

It was decorated with a wreath of white lilies and a note from his daughter Sharon Mousley. She arrived hand-in-hand with a young man thought to be Paul’s grandson. Paul was a proud grandad to Abel and Halo.

The young man thought to be Paul’s grandson was pictured holding one of Paul’s Lily Savage wigs as he made his way into the church. He was also holding on tightly to Sharon’s hand.

Paul died last month at the age of just 67 (Credit: Splash News)

Battersea pups stand guard

Outside St Rumwold’s, three volunteers from from Battersea Cats & Dogs Home stood guard with a black Labrador cross and a pug as the coffin was carried into the ceremony by six pallbearers.

Before heading inside for the church service, celebrity chef Andi Oliver and Coronation Street star Sally Lindsay were among the mourners petting the animals. Of course, animals were very close to Paul’s heart. So it was surely only natural that they played a part in his send-off.

Meanwhile, a brass band played outside the church. And the wreath made in tribute to Paul’s beloved Buster was seen propped against the wall outside the doorway.

After a funeral procession, Paul’s loved ones grieved privately (Credit: Splash News)

Paul O’Grady’s wake

Meanwhile, after the funeral, a private event for family and loved-ones was planned at Port Lympne Safari Park. It is just three miles from Paul’s home and he was a regular visitor.

