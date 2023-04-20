Paul O'Grady coffin / Paul O'Grady smiling
Paul O’Grady’s daughter leaves heartbreaking note at funeral from her and his grandchildren

Paul's funeral took place in Kent

The funeral of Paul O’Grady took place today (Thursday, April 20) – and fans of the star are devastated.

Fans of the late comedian were left moved as Paul’s daughter made a nod to Lily Savage at the service in Kent. She also left her father a devastating note.

Funeral of Paul O’Grady

Today saw the funeral of Paul take place. Paul died “unexpectedly” last month aged 67. Thousands of fans lined the streets of Aldington in Kent. Paul’s coffin was carried to church in a carriage, drawn by two black horses.

His husband, Andre Portasio rode on the carriage, carrying the couple’s pet pooch, Conchita. Conchita was sitting on Andre’s lap as the cortege made its way to the church. A wreath depicting Buster – Paul’s dog who died in 2009 – dressed the star’s coffin.

Daughter of Paul O’Grady makes Lily Savage nod at funeral

There was also a nod to Paul’s drag persona, Lily Savage, at the funeral today.

Paul gained notability in the London gay scene in the 1980s with his Lily persona. He gained wider recognition in the 90s. Paul subsequently stopped portraying the character in the 2000s – though did bring her back in a Southampton pantomime production of Aladdin in 2010.

Paul’s daughter, Sharon Mousley, made a nod to Lily at the funeral today. Sharon entered the church today while carrying Lily’s famous white wig in a moving tribute to her late father.

Paul’s daughter leaves heartbreaking note

Mourners left notes for Paul outside of the church today. Sharon was amongst those who left a note for the late comedian today.

“Gongan, we miss you so much, Abel and Halo will never forget you,” Sharyn’s note read. “Your little teddy is with you. I love you.”

Paul’s sister, Sheila, also left a note for the star. “Dear Paul, beloved and loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Will love, remember and miss you forever. Rest in peace.”

Paul O'Grady funeral: RSPCA Chief pays tribute ahead of ceremony in Aldington

