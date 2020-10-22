Paul O’Grady delights fans with country life updates ahead of his ‘new reality show’

Paul O’Grady continues to live the country gentleman dream.

The For The Love Of Dogs presenter, 65, repeatedly delights his fan bases with his various updates on his picturesque country life.

And now he’s done it again with glimpses into a lovely country walk with two of his pooches.

Taking to social media, Paul shared a series of snaps from his country pursuits.

And the Lily Savage star even bravely climbed a fallen tree.

Paul O’Grady just loves animals! (Credit: SplashNews)

Paul enjoyed a lovely long country walk

Sharing in view of his some 298,000 Instagram followers, he posted: “You’re never too old to climb a tree, it’s getting down that’s the worry.

“Been for a long, long walk in the countryside. Now I’m going to have a cup of tea, a cheese butty and collapse on the couch.

“That’s if I can get my wellies off.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady has fans in stitches with relatable work from home woes

Dozens of his fans commented on how lovely his autumnal day sounds and indeed looks.

One user penned: “How nice. Enjoy you’re relaxation Paul … Love autumn walks.”

Paul O’Grady is reportedly filming a new reality show! (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Paul getting his own reality show?

While another posted: “So very true. My two children and I are always in the woodlands in all weathers and yes I also@climb the trees. You only as old as you feel anyways x.”

A third user praised: “Lovely! Thank you for bringing so much light to our screens.”

And a fourth user gushed: “You’ve just put me in the mood for a cuppa and a cheese roll, went to the fridge and no flaming cheese….enjoy yours Paul, and a wee nap afterwards would finish it all off nicely.”

Read more: Gemma Collins stuns as she struts down the stairs in fluffy lingerie

These latest snippets into life out in the Kent countryside come just days after it was reported that he is set to star in his own reality show.

Apparently TV producers have cottoned on to just how much his fans love learning about his country life – and are desperate to see more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady) on Oct 22, 2020 at 7:29am PDT

‘The Only Way Is Kent’ heading to a screen near you soon?!

In fact, several users mentioned this report on his Instagram post.

With one writing: “I read that you were doing your own reality show where you’re being filmed at home.

“And apparently we will get to see more of your house and farm. Is this true? If it is I can’t wait to watch it!”

According to The Sun, the series’ working title is The Only Way Is Kent.



And it is being created both in response to the positive feedback he gets from his fans – and because of COVID.

He was scheduled to film an animal welfare documentary in Thailand this year.

But it had to be postponed due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

A source told the paper: “This is another way to explore his devotion to animals – albeit one slightly less exotic than a jaunt to tropical South-East Asia.”