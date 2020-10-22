Gemma Collins stuns fans as she struts down the stairs in fluffy lingerie

Gemma Collins looks slimmer than ever as she is shown strutting down the stairs in fluffy lingerie.

The former TOWIE star, 39, looks sensational as she embarks down the staircase.

Sharing the cheeky clip on social media, she’s delighted her fans with her confident display.

Posting in view of her some two million Instagram followers, she sang her own version of lyrics from the song Good as Hell by Lizzo.

And she captioned the clip by saying that she’s keeping it real and staying authentic.

Gemma is feeling and looking good! (Credit: SplashNews)

Gemma is looking fab!

She poked fun at her singing the wrong words, and urged her fans not to compare themselves to lives as portrayed on social media.

She shared: “FEELING GOOD AS HELL. Anyone else always blag the words!!!

“Keep it real people !!!! Keep it real !!!! Don’t let the gram delusion you use it for fun work and don’t get obsessed with promoting fake lives. STAY AUTHENTIC TO YOURSELF.”

Fans flocked to share their appreciation for the feel good post.

One user commented: “Yess Gemma. She is our goals!” and another user gushed: “The words ain’t even right but I love her anyway!”

The GC is loved by her fans for her fun and quirky personality (Credit: SplashNews)

How much weight has Gemma Collins lost?

Whereas a third user posted: “Looking fantastic Gemma!!!”

What’s more, Gemma says she’s lost three stone over the last year.

She says it is in part thanks to regular workouts in lockdown and giving a vegan diet a go.

However, she attributes shedding the pounds mostly to SkinnyJab.

This weight loss injection brand is designed to stave off hunger for hours at a time.

Gemma says she’s lost three stone (Credit: SplashNews)

What is SkinnyJab?

Users are able to inject the SkinnyJab ‘pen’ into their stomach and use it as a diet aid.

In fact, the GC is an ambassador for the somewhat controversial weight loss tool.

She’s repeatedly sung its praises, and even says it is the only tool that has really helped her keep the weight off consistently.

And she’s doing a live Q&A about the brand to ‘clear up the controversy’ surrounding it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins) on Oct 22, 2020 at 1:25am PDT

Once again addressing her Instagram followers, she posted: “Join me tonight as I go live at 6pm with the wonderful Caroline Balazs from @skinnyjab to clear up the controversy surrounding this fully

licensed weight loss drug !!!!

“I will also be sharing full details of my health and weight loss journey with Skinnyjab!”

Meanwhile in an official video for the brand, she goes into detail on how much she believes the jabs have helped her.

She says: “I’ve never felt better.

“I want to share with you how triumphant my journey has been with SkinnyJab.



“I was shamed – I was fat-shamed – I was bullied – I was outcast.”

Before adding: “Three days in I felt a million dollars. And the rest is history.

“As I sit here today, I lost three stone! I’ve never felt better.”

