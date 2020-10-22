Emily Andre says she thinks another national lockdown should only occur as an absolute last resort.

The NHS doctor, 31, says she think the negative repercussions of another lockdown would outweigh the benefits.

Married to Peter Andre, she says she thinks another lockdown would have terrible effects on Britons’ mental health.

And it would be incredibly damaging to the nation’s economy.

Writing in her OK! column, Emily laid out her opinions.

Emily wrote: “I think the negative repercussions of another full lockdown would be massive.

What has Emily Andre said about lockdown?

“The benefits need to outweigh the risks and we need to think about people’s mental health, the economy and other medical conditions that need treatment.”

She added that she knows she, Pete and their two children are lucky to have avoided a ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown so far.

However, she also said that she believes COVID-19 rates are improving, and that the nation is in a better place than it was back in March.

Continuing: “I know the number of deaths has now risen over 100 for the first time in four months and doctors in intensive care in the north of England are starting to get worried but we are more clued up on the virus and we have treatments now that weren’t available back in March and April, so while we need to take it seriously, there are some improvements since earlier in the year.”

Did Emily have coronavirus?

Emily suffered from coronavirus herself earlier this year.

The mum-of-two had to shield in the top floor of her family home along with her stepson Junior, 15.

He was also showing symptoms of the virus.

Again speaking to OK!, she spoke of how tough it was being separated from her young children.



She said: “I was only able to wave at them from the top of the stairs. Myself and Pete also slept in separate bedrooms just to be on the safe side.

“It was horrible but the family adapted to it really well and I got a big hug at the end. I had a sore throat and lost my sense of smell and taste for a week.”

