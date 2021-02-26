Paul O’Grady has become a bit of an Instagram sensation since he first joined.

Providing jolly updates from his farm life in Kent, he’s helped cheer up many of his fans during lockdown.

But he’s been noticeably quiet in recent weeks.

However, the For the Love of Dogs host, 65, has just posted a heartwarming new video in which he introduces a new addition to his ever expanding menagerie.

And he took the opportunity to explain his absence on social media.

Addressing his 440,000 followers he said: “I haven’t been on Instagram because I’ve been really busy finishing off this kids book.

“I’ve been putting a lot of hours in. It’s out in September.”

He then introduced the world to his new pet – a chicken!

He continued: “I just wanted to introduce you to my new chicken. Say hello Morgana. Oh not speaking now?

“Got the hump have you? She’s quite feisty this one.

“She’s only young and I just got her….I hope you are all well and taking care of yourselves.”

Fans rushed to congratulate Paul on his upcoming book.

Meanwhile, others said they’d missed his posts on Instagram.

One user praised: “What a lovely thing to do Paul, writing a book for kids to enjoy. You really are such a nice person with the kindest heart. Your animals are all lucky to have you.”

And another user mused: “She’s adorable – I have missed you. Have a wonderful weekend.”

A third user wrote: “Hello, looking well and hello Morgana. Excited for your book.”

Indeed Paul has signed a three-book children’s book deal with HarperCollins.

In the upcoming books’ official press release, Paul said: “I’m delighted to be working with HarperCollins Children’s Books and I’m excited to be launchingEddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang this autumn.

“I’ve never written a children’s book before, and I originally wrote this for my own amusement and hadn’t really thought about publication – it was just something to occupy the time during lockdown.

“However, as the story progressed, I found myself becoming quite passionate about these characters, both animal and human.

“And found that in the storytelling I hoped that I could get a subtle message across that – just like us – all animals have feelings and deserve love and respect, but unfortunately there are some humans who don’t see it that way.

“Eddie Albert is a smashing little lad, who, despite all the rotten hands that life has dealt him, comes up trumps in the end.

“I’ve become fiercely protective towards this brave little fella and I hope that readers will enjoy reading about his exciting, not to mention dangerous, holiday in Amsterdam.”

Sounds like a good read to us!

