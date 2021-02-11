Paul O’Grady has said getting the coronavirus vaccine was a complete “doddle”, as he updated fans on Instagram.

The For the Love of Dogs star, 65, became the latest celeb to receive the vaccination today (February 11).

Sharing the news with his 429k followers, Paul posted a series of photos as he headed on a walk afterwards.

What did Paul O’Grady say?

The photos showed Paul in sunglasses while posing in the snow.

Meanwhile, the comedian appeared a vision of health as he broke the news.

It was a doddle, you won’t feel a thing.

He said: “I’ve just had the vaccine! Went for a walk and it’s that cold me feet fell off.”

In addition, Paul shared: “It was a doddle, you won’t feel a thing.”

Paul O’Grady has received the coronavirus vaccine (Credit: ITV)

Fans were delighted by Paul’s post, with one saying: “So glad you had your vaccine.”

A second wrote: “Great news that you’ve had the vaccine!”

A third commented: “Brilliant news!”

Another added: “Looking good! Stay safe.”

The TV star revealed the process was a ‘doddle’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Has Paul had coronavirus?

Yes, the TV star previously suffered from coronavirus back in March 2020.

The former Blind Date host told BBC London radio: “Last week I had flu-like symptoms. I didn’t have the cough bad. I certainly didn’t have the temperature or anything like that, so I just got on with it.

“That was when the heating had gone so it was minus two down here and freezing and I thought someone had got it in for me. I’m fine now.”

Meanwhile, late last year, Paul pleaded with his fans to not go out on New Year’s Eve.

The TV presenter has previously had coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He also urged his followers not to have large gatherings at their homes – reminding them of the NHS nearing capacity due to rising cases.

He shared: “Eddie’s [his dog] not very happy about being locked in on Tier 4. My cousin is a nurse, all leave is cancelled and she’s working hellish shifts as the COVID cases keep on rising.

“So for the sake of all NHS staff stay in tomorrow and don’t have a gang round the house.

“Miserable I know but hard cheese as me Aunty Chris used to say, we’ll just have to bloody well get on with it.”

