Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has revealed his weight loss after following a low-calorie diet.

The 55-year-old Channel 4 star took action after gradually piling on the pounds over lockdown.

Since then, Paul overhauled his lifestyle by sticking to a strict diet and exercising.

Paul Hollywood has lost over a stone in weight (Credit: Channel 4)

Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood discusses his weight loss

The GBBO star also gave up alcohol late last year.

Speaking to the Mirror, Paul shared: “I’ve actually lost a stone. In fact, just over.

“I am working out a little bit – doing a bit of walking and running and tinkering… just watching what I’m eating really.”

The much-loved baker went on to detail his new healthy diet.

The Great British Bake Off star has ‘1,100 calories a day’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paul added: “Every morning I have a couple of eggs from the farm down the road and I make my own toast. So, it’s chucky eggs and soldiers and then in the evening I may have another slice of bread with tomato soup.”

In addition, the star sticks to “1,100 calories a day” and drinks two litres of water.

Meanwhile, Paul’s co-host Prue Leith also admitted she has always wanted “to lose a stone”.

However, the 81-year-old judge has never “managed it”.

Paul follows a low-calorie diet (Credit: Channel 4)

When is Great British Bake Off Celebrity on?

This year’s GBBO Stand Up To Cancer will feature a range of new celebrity faces.

During the show, four celebrities will aim to impress judges Paul and Prue with their baking skills.

The line-up includes James McAvoy, Stacey Dooley, Jade Thirlwall and Alexandra Burke.

Meanwhile, comedians John Bishop and Katherine Ryan will also feature.

Following the Great British Bake Off Celebrity, the main series of Bake Off will air later this year.

The upcoming celebrity series starts on Tuesday 8th March on Channel 4.

