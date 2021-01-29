GBBO Stand Up To Cancer will feature celebrities from the worlds of Marvel and Star Wars when it airs this year, as well as singers, comedians and celebrated athletes.

Channel 4 has confirmed the full line-up for the baking competition, which is in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Who’s taking part this year? Read on for the full line-up.

Hollywood star James McAvoy will be on the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

GBBO Stand Up To Cancer 2021 line-up

James McAvoy

James is a Scottish actor and Hollywood star.

He has been in films including Split and the X-Men franchise, as well as TV shows such as the BBC’s His Dark Materials.

Daisy Ridley

Readers will recognise Daisy from the latest Star Wars trilogy, in which she played the heroine Rey.

The London actress’ other recent film credits include Peter Rabbit and Murder on the Orient Express.

Former Strictly winner Stacey will be on GBBO (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Channel 4 confirms Stacey Dooley and Jade Thirlwall

Stacey Dooley

Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley is a TV presenter and documentary maker.

She was on the BBC’s dancing competition in 2018 with pro Kevin Clifton and the two are now a couple.

On Instagram, Stacey told fans they were going to love it as she posted a snap of herself in the tent, covering her mouth in hysterics.

Followers shared their excitement, as she told one: “You are in for the laugh of your lifetime.”

Jade Thirlwall

Jade is a member of the pop group Little Mix.

Since forming on The X Factor in 2011, the band has reportedly sold over 50 million albums and singles worldwide.

Alexandra Burke

Singer-songwriter Alexandra also shot to fame on The X Factor.

She has released three studio albums to date, with her latest being 2018’s The Truth Is.

Kelly Holmes

Retired middle distance athlete Dame Kelly Holmes is a celebrated former Olympian with several medals to her name.

At the 2004 Athens Olympics, she won gold in the 800m and 1500m, having already nabbed bronze in the 800m at the Sydney games in 2000.

John Bishop

Funnyman John Bishop has dozens of TV credits to his name, and not all of it is comedy related as he’s also an actor.

The BBC recently confirmed him as the new companion in the next series of sci-fi show Doctor Who.

KSI

KSI is an internet celebrity and a familiar face to fans of Celebrity Gogglebox.

The YouTuber is also an amateur boxer and rapper, boasting musical collaborations with the likes of R&B legend Craig David.

Presenter and comedian Katherine Ryan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Comedians and athletes in GBBO Stand Up To Cancer

Katherine Ryan

Katherine is a comedian, actress and presenter.

The Canadian star is known for shows including 8 Out of 10 Cats and Netflix comedy drama The Duchess.

Tom Allen

Comedian Tom already has some experience on GBBO.

Fans of the show will know that last year, he served as host Noel Fielding’s replacement and presented alongside Matt Lucas.

David Baddiel

David is a comedian and novelist.

In the ’00s he was one half of the show Baddiel & Skinner with fellow funnyman Frank Skinner. He’s also a published children’s author, with books including Future Friend, Birthday Boy and The Person Controller.

Presenter Ade Adepitan will be taking part (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ade Adepitan

Ade is a presenter, wheelchair basketball player and Paralympian.

Playing for Team GB, he won bronze at the 2004 Athens Paralympics and a year later, gold at the 2005 Paralympic World Cup.

Philippa Perry

Psychotherapist Philippa is an author and broadcaster.

Her husband is Grayson Perry, from Channel 4’s Grayson’s Art Club.

Nick Grimshaw

Nick, known to his fans and pals as Grimmy, is a BBC Radio 1 DJ.

He’s also appeared on the celebrity edition of Channel 4’s Gogglebox with his niece, Liv.

Rob Beckett

Comedian Rob has been on screens recently as one of the team captains on The Chase star Paul Sinha’s quiz show TV Showdown.

Viewers will also recognise his voice, as he’s the narrator of Celebs Go Dating.

