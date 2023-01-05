EastEnders star Pasty Kensit was hospitalised after being struck down with pneumonia last month, it has been revealed.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to share the health update with her fans, as well as thank the NHS for caring for her.

EastEnders star Patsy Kensit hospitalised

Yesterday (Wednesday, January 4) saw Patsy take to Instagram to share a health update with her fans.

In a post for her 121k followers to see, Patsy uploaded a picture of some bread, cheese, and ham she was eating.

“No skiing for me as I’ve got pneumonia so spa and steam and thermals up to my eyeballs,” she captioned the snap.

“Thank you to the amazing NHS for taking care of me on the 29th of December at A&E in Southport you are the true heroes on this planet.”

“Health is paramount,” she added.

Patsy’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Fans send support to EastEnders star Patsy Kensit

A number of Patsy’s fans and followers took to the comment section to send the star their well-wishes.

“Oh no Patsy… speedy recovery,” one wrote.

“Oh nooo hope you get better soon,” another said.

“I hope you are feeling better soon pneumonia is very serious, take care,” a third then commented.

“Get well soon. That sounds better than skiing to me,” another wrote.

“Rest up, pneumonia really takes it out of you. Really don’t try to rush it! Get well soon,” a fifth then said.

Patsy will be making her Albert Square debut this month (Credit: BBC)

Patsy’s new role

The 54-year-old’s hospital dash comes just weeks after she landed an exciting new acting role.

Back in November, it was reported that Patsy would be joining EastEnders this year.

She will be playing the role of Emma – Lola Pearce’s long-lost mother.

“Bosses are thrilled they have managed to get Patsy for this role,” a source told The Sun.

“She’s a great actress and is about to play a part in one of their biggest current storylines.”

Patsy is no stranger to soaps. Between 2004 and 2006 she played the role of Sadie King in Emmerdale. She has also had a role in Holby City between 2007 and 2010.

