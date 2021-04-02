Paloma Faith took to Instagram to reveal she had to take her baby daughter to hospital yesterday (Thursday April 1) after fears that she had developed an infection.

The Stone Cold Sober singer and The Voice Kids judge, 39, shared the worrying news with followers on Instagram.

Paloma shared an image from hospital (Credit: Instagram)

What did Paloma Faith say about her daughter?

Paloma shared the image on her Instagram Stories.

The snap shows the singer curled up on a hospital bed, awaiting news from doctors.

She captioned the image: “Back in the hospital with my new baby.

“She has an infection of some kind and we have to stay in.

“Bloody sad, she’s so small and so sweet.”

To finish off the message, she praised the NHS by adding hashtags: #godblessthenhs and #ilovethenhs.

Paloma gave birth via c-section (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

When did Paloma give birth?

Paloma and partner Leyman Lahcine welcomed their second child on February 21.

The overjoyed mum gave birth via a planned c-section.

She also confirmed the gender of her child after using the she/her pronouns.

The choice of gender comes after Paloma revealed that she was raising her first daughter as ‘gender neutral’.

What happened to Paloma and her baby after birth?

After the birth, Paloma revealed that she and her baby were suffering from thrush.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “It’s been a month! Obviously nothing is straight forward.

“We both have thrush (my nipples, her mouth), have been on Daktarin gel for her and Daktacort for me, plus Fluconodzole 50mg tablet (daily for a week now) and probiotics – and it feels like it’s just getting worse!

“WHERE IS THE MIRACLE CURE PLEASE?!”

She continued: “Bubs is doing well and started to open her eyes and really look now, which is wonderful.”

