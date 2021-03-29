Helen Flanagan has shared some adorable snaps of new baby Charlie with his two sisters.

The former Corrie star, 30, took to Instagram to post the family images.

Delilah was the first to cuddle Charlie (Credit: Instagram)

What did Helen Flanagan show in the images?

Helen’s first image showed older sister Delilah cradling the cute tot.

Wearing a little blue jumpsuit with flowers and mushrooms on, she looked a dab hand at looking after her new baby brother.

Helen captioned the image: “My beautiful babies.

“Delilah is absolutely beautiful with her brother.”

Matilda gave Charlie a cuddle (Credit: Instagram)

Who was next in the family album?

The next image showed sister Matilda having a go at getting to know Charlie.

Holding him tight and smiling a proud smile at the camera, the image was enough to melt hearts.

Once again, Helen captioned the image.

Alongside a couple of love heart emojis, she said: “My beautiful babies.”

When did Helen give birth?

Helen gave birth to Charlie on Sunday (March 28) with partner, Scott Sinclair, by her side.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “One of my proudest moments is giving birth to Charlie.

“I was so lucky I had the loveliest midwife looking after me that day and Scott and I are so grateful to her for the safe delivery of our boy.

“She was amazing and held my hand with Scott through it.

“I wanted a water birth like I had with Delilah. Delilah’s birth was so quick, only two hours and really straight forward.

“I had to have my waters broken with Charlie though and he pooed, so I gave birth on the bed and didn’t let go of my gas and air for a second.

“I feel like I can do anything now and it was really magical.”

She added that Charlie weighed a healthy 8lbs 4.5oz, and was her biggest baby yet!

