Helen Flanagan gives birth to third baby with partner Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan has welcomed her third baby with her partner Scott Sinclair.

The Coronation Street star is already a mum to daughters Matilda, five, and Delilah, two.

Sharing the happy news to Instagram, Scott revealed their new bundle of joy.

He wrote: “I couldn’t ask for a better gift on my Birthday, what a blessing!!! welcome to the world son. Charlie Scott Sinclair 25/03/21.”

Helen announced her pregnancy in September 2020 (Credit: Brett D. Cove / Splash News / SplashNews.com)

When did Helen announce her third pregnancy?

In September last year, the star confirmed she was expecting baby number three.

She posted pictures to Instagram showing her two adorable daughters holding images of her sonogram.

Helen wrote: “Our 3rd baby arriving March 2021.”

Helen received congratulatory messages from fellow TV stars including her Corrie co-stars Samia Longchambon and Kym Marsh.

Scott and Helen now have three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has she said about her third pregnancy?

Helen has documented her third pregnancy with her fans throughout.

The star opened up about suffering from an extreme morning sickness condition, Hyperemesis gravidarum.

Helen was in and out of hospital and left unable to look after her two daughters, Matilda and Delilah, due to it.

She told Fabulous: “I always really wanted four children, but after the hyperemesis this time, I could never go through it again. So the decision about having more children after this one has been taken out of my hands, really.”

Helen suffered from severe morning sickness (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

How many children does Helen have?

Helen already had two daughters with her footballer fiancé Scott.

The couple welcomed Matilda in June 2015.

Meanwhile, three years later, Delilah was born in June 2018.

Now, another three years on, the family have become five.

When did Scott and Helen get engaged?

The couple became engaged in 2018 after he popped the question at Disneyland.

At the time, Scott said on Instagram: “She said YES.”

