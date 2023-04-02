Paddy Mcguinness
News

Paddy McGuinness reveals ‘homesickness’ after split from Christine

Paddy spoke candidly about working away from family.

By Kimberley Bond

Having split with his wife last year, Paddy McGuinness has opened up for the first time about the break-up.

The presenter, 49, says he felt ‘homesick’ being away from his family.

Paddy McGuinness
Paddy doesn’t like to spend too much time away (Credit: ITV)

Paddy McGuinness: filming away from home

Paddy travelled to South Africa’s Eastern Cape for Channel 4’s Tempting Fortune, and explained how he tried to keep in touch with Christine McGuinness and their three children.

“I’ve always had a sort of rule that I stick by where I never do more than nine days anywhere. I think naturally you get homesick,” he explained to The Sun.

Paddy added that, despite Take Me Out being filmed in the UK, it was the show that took him away from home the longest.

“If I have to work away, I’ve got a phone,” he says. “If you work in a job where you might be away for a couple of days a week, or whatever it is, in this day and age it’s a small world because you’ve got Zoom and phones and Whatsapps and everything else.”

I think naturally you get homesick.

He compared his experience to that of the contestants on Tempting Fortune, who had no contact with their loved ones during filming: “That’s when the chips are really down.”

Paddy McGuinness And Christine Martin arriving at the TV Choice Awards
Paddy and Christine split after 11 years (Credit: Splash News)

How are Paddy and Christine co-parenting?

Paddy and Christine announced their split in summer last year. They are co-parenting their three children: nine-year-old twins, Leo and Penelope, and daughter Felicity, seven.

The pair still live together, and want to keep the news of the split from the children, who all have autism.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Christine said: “I don’t want anything to affect them. We’ll always be family, no matter what. We’re living in a nice happy home.”

The pair went their separate ways after 11 years together.

Read more: Christine McGuinness reveals tragic reason she stayed with Paddy until she did

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism | Trailer - BBC Trailers

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts on this story.

Related Topics

Christine McGuinness Paddy McGuinness

Trending Articles

eastenders bobby brazier bbc splash comp
EastEnders star Bobby Brazier opens up about emotional Freddie Slater storyline
Jonnie Irwin on the GMB sofa and on Escape to The country comp image
Terminally ill Jonnie Irwin shares ‘prayers’ for him and son Rex in social media update
Julia Wandelt, Madeleine McCann and Dr Fia Johansson side by side
Madeleine McCann update: Dr Fia finally delivers ‘gut’ verdict on ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia Wandelt
Carol Vorderman looking cross on This Morning
Carol Vorderman hits out at shamers as she declares: ‘I’ve got nothing to apologise for’
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle issues statement over award win amid Harry’s surprise visit to the UK
Dr Fia Johansson and Madeleine McCann comp image
Dr Fia delivers ‘good news for fans and followers’ of ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia