Paddy McGuinness ‘struggling’ as split from ex Christine ‘hitting him hard’

Paddy McGuinness is reportedly ‘struggling’ with his split from ex Christine as a report claims it’s ‘hitting him hard’.

The TV star and Christine announced their split last year, saying their main focus was “to continue loving and supporting our children”.

Now, a source has claimed that Paddy is ‘struggling’ with the breakdown of their marriage.

Christine and Paddy announced their split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Paddy McGuinness split from Christine

A source told OK! Magazine: “Paddy has been reaching out to people after the split because he is struggling. Christine and Paddy both have very separate lives now.

“Christine has so much work on, she has documentaries, but Paddy is less busy and he is struggling with it.”

ED! has contacted reps for Paddy for comment on this story.

It comes after Paddy publicly praised Christine recently following her documentary airing on BBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine explored the issues that women and girls face with autism in the documentary, Unmasking My Autism.

The star was diagnosed with autism in 2021 at the age of 33.

In the documentary, Christine spoke about her marriage and split from Paddy.

Christine has so much work on, she has documentaries, but Paddy is less busy and he is struggling with it.

She said: “I was only 19 when I met Patrick and for the last 15 years my role has been wife and mum. When I got diagnosed I set out on a personal mission to figure out who I was.”

Christine also said: “When I met my husband that was a time when I felt very safe.

Paddy is reportedly ‘struggling’ with his split from Christine (Credit: BBC)

“I wonder if that’s why I stayed with him for 15 years. Being a single parent is an extremely vulnerable place to be and it petrifies me.

“I know I’ve stayed in a place where I was probably unhappy because it was safe and I don’t like change.”

Read more: Paddy McGuinness reveals ‘homesickness’ after split from Christine

Paddy supported Christine’s documentary as he admitted he was “proud” of her.

He wrote on Instagram: “Very proud of Christine for making this new documentary highlighting autism, particularly in women. It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad.”

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.