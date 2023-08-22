Paddy McGuinness ‘looking for love’ as Christine ‘moves on’: ‘They’ve become so close’

Paddy McGuinness reportedly hopes to meet someone and settle down following his split from wife as Christine.

Christine and Paddy married in 2011, and share three children together. Sadly, they confirmed their separation on Instagram in July 2022 following speculation about their marriage.

In the past couple of weeks, tabloids reported Christine, 35, was photographed kissing her friend Chelcee Grimes in Ibiza. It was also reported they appeared “relaxed in each other’s company” as they walked down a street holding hands. Now, according to Closer magazine, Paddy hopes to “move on” himself.

Paddy and Christine McGuinness news

The mag quotes a source as indicating Christine is in the “best place she’s been in for a very long time”. And it is said Christine credits her singer-songwriter pal Chelcee, 31, for that.

The insider also claims Christine sees Chelcee as “her rock”. And friends are said to be glad Christine is bouncing back after enduring heartache. The source claimed the ladies have “become so close that Christine has admitted she doesn’t know how she could have got through her marriage breakdown without her”.

Additionally, a pal of Paddy’s gave an extensive insight into how the telly star’s thinking is allegedly going. The Top Gear star is said to be “happy that Christine has moved on”, meaning they can continue to co-parent.

‘They’re still very close’

The source is quoted as telling Closer: “Paddy’s always said that whatever happens, he’ll never stop loving Christine, and while they’re no longer in a romantic relationship, they’re still very close and he just wants what’s best for her.

Paddy just wants what’s best for Christine.

“While they know that continuing to still live together might seem unconventional, it works for them, and it has even brought them closer together – with Paddy able to properly get to know Chelcee, which wouldn’t have done otherwise.”

Furthermore, Paddy is said to enjoy Chelcee’s company – and can see how his kids “adore” her, too. It is also suggested Christine’s has enjoyed an “elevated mood”, which is said to have had positive consequences for everybody.

‘New family dynamic’

“She’ll always be the mother of his children and he just wants her to be happy, so seeing Christine in such a good place and so full of life, gives him a sense of peace and contentment that has helped him in his process of moving on too,” the source added.

Additionally, they insisted Paddy wants to focus on “their new family dynamic”. But also suggested he looks forward to finding someone special. Until that point, however, it is claimed, the McGuinnesses will continue “to navigate their marriage breakdown as peacefully and lovingly as possible”.

ED! has approached representatives for Paddy and Christine for comment on Closer’s claims.

