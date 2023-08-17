Every shady thing Christine McGuinness has said about Paddy since their split

Christine and Paddy McGuinness split last year after 11 years of marriage and having three children.

Their split appeared amicable and the pair even continued living together for the sake of their kids, who all have autism.

However, it seems some bad blood may be creeping in as Christine has appeared to make a few digs at her former husband over the last week or so. In a recent Instagram message, Christine said she did “not cause the breakdown of our marriage”….

So what else has she said?

Paddy and Christine McGuinness split

Earlier this week, Paddy celebrated his 50th birthday. However, reports suggested that Christine had skipped the celebrations.

Hitting back at these claims, Christine said on her Instagram Stories: “Patrick is my ex, my ex of well over a year (let me just remind you, I did not cause the breakdown of our marriage). I have never spoken about this fully and I will also remind everyone that I am not silenced and will speak/when I choose to.”

She added: “I got him a birthday cake, presents and made cards with our children. I done this for our children to celebrate daddy’s birthday.”

She then added: “We spent his 50th at home together and we celebrated separately with his friends on various different holidays over the last few weeks… Trust me, I wish I was still on that holiday.

“Don’t believe everything you read. Yours sincerely, just a mum doing the best she can while living with her ex going through a divorce smiling when she wants to cry and juggling the summer holidays.”

Over the last year, Christine and Paddy have remained pretty amicable. But, like many breakups, there’s been a few times some subtle digs have been made and here’s some of them..

Christine McGuinness’ ‘digs’ at Paddy

In July 2023, Christine appeared to take a swipe at Paddy in a social media comment to pal Helen Flanagan – who is also single. Helen had shared a photo of her cuddling her kids, writing: “Don’t know what I’d do without them (tired, hungover mum doing her best in this crazy life).”

Christine reportedly commented, according to The Sun: “My three are already on school holidays, I’ve done more than ever with them on my own, it’s exhausting but the best thing in the world. what would us mummy’s do without our little crew.”

A bit of shade thrown there?

Elsewhere, Christine recently hinted at a ‘feud’ with Paddy over their kids. She replied to fan comments about her family. One person had commented on one of her posts about her not showing her children as much.

Christine replied: “I am not allowed to show my children, it’s not my choice.”

Christine on her marriage

Earlier in the year, Christine appeared to make a subtle dig at her ex as she admitted she was “unhappy” in the marriage at one point. Speaking on her BBC documentary – Christine McGuinness: Unmasking My Autism – the star said: “When I met my husband that was a time when I was very safe and I wonder if that’s why I stayed.

“I know that I’ve stayed in a place where I was probably unhappy because it was safe and I don’t like change.”

Recently, Christine also hinted she’s ready for “new beginnings”. She said on Instagram: “And suddenly you know.

It’s time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings.”

Since their split, it seems Christine and Paddy have remained on relatively good terms and continue to celebrate milestones as a family. It’s lovely to see!

