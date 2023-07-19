Christine McGuinness reveals family struggle as she takes cryptic ‘swipe’ at ex Paddy

Christine McGuinness has appeared to make a subtle swipe at her ex Paddy McGuinness in a cryptic Instagram comment.

The couple confirmed their split last year after 11 years of marriage. However, they continue to live together in their family home to co-parent their three young children.

In a joint statement they said: “This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.”

Paddy and Christine McGuinness announced their split last year (Credit: BBC)

Did Christine McGuinness make a swipe at Paddy?

Christine‘s comment came in response to a post by Helen Flanagan. The Corrie and I’m A Celeb star reportedly broke up with her partner, Scott Sinclair, around the same time as Christine and Paddy. She and Christine both also have three children of similar ages.

Earlier this week, Helen shared a picture with her kids on Instagram.

She captioned the adorable photo: “Don’t know what I’d do without them ( tired, hungover mum doing her best in this crazy life x).”

Amongst the comments on the post was one of solidarity from Christine.

I’ve done more than ever with them on my own.

It read: “My three are already on school holidays, I’ve done more than ever with them on my own, it’s exhausting but the best thing in the world. What would us mummy’s do without our little crew.”

Christine and Paddy McGuinness share three young children (Credit: BBC)

Earlier in the week, Christine documented a bowling trip and meal out with her three children, eight-year-old twins Leo and Penelope and five-year-old Felicity, on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Paddy filmed himself out enjoying a golfing session with pal Mark Wright.

Like Christine, who was diagnosed as an adult, all three McGuinness children have Autism Spectrum Disorder. Christine and Paddy recently discussed the diagnoses in a BBC Documentary Our Family and Autism.

