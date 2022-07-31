Paddy Doherty wears an oxygen mask in a hospital bed
Paddy Doherty tells fans he’s ‘not too good’ after being hospitalised with COVID

Hospitalised previously with the virus last year

By Robert Leigh

Paddy Doherty, star of Big Fat Gypsy Weddings and Celebrity Big Brother, has been hospitalised with COVID.

TV personality Paddy told Instagram fans he’s “not too good” as he revealed his latest battle with the virus.

The 63-year-old was inundated with well wishes after he posted a health update showing him wearing an oxygen mask.

Paddy Doherty in a hospital bed
Paddy Doherty, suffering with COVID, has addressed fans from his hospital bed (Credit: Facebook)

Paddy Doherty COVID update

Addressing supporters from his hospital bed on Saturday (July 30) night, Paddy admitted to suffering with lung problems due to coronavirus.

The former bare-knuckle boxer struggled to be heard over the noise of the machine he was connected to.

But he expressed hopes he might be discharged before too long.

And Paddy – who was previously hospitalised with COVID in January 2021 and suffered a heart attack earlier this year – insisted he will recover.

“Back again. Not too good. Just in the lungs, over the COVID,” Paddy said.

He added: “I’ll be all right.”

Paddy stays positive

Additionally, Paddy recorded a further update for fans on Facebook this morning (Sunday July 31).

He gave supporters a look at more medical equipment around his bed.

Not too good. Just in the lungs, over the COVID.

But Paddy also indicated he is comforted by his faith, despite his health concern.

“Good day or bad day it is a great day when I can say ‘good morning’ to my God,” he added.

Paddy Doherty smiles in the street
Paddy Doherty has been hospitalised with COVID before (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Hardest fight ever’

Paddy – who has also battled prostate cancer – previously said nurses were “very worried” about him following his bout with COVID and pneumonia last year.

He previously described his illness as his “hardest fight ever”.

Paddy reportedly told a friend: “I’ve taken a lot of hits over the years – but nothing like this.

“Just when you think you’ve beaten the [blank] out it if – bang it comes back and floors you.”

