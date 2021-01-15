Paddy Doherty is seriously ill in hospital with COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

The My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant, 61, has tested positive for the deadly bug and is currently on oxygen in hospital, his son has said.

On Facebook, Simey called on fans to keep the reality TV star in their prayers, as did Paddy’s wife Roseanne.

The reality star's son confirmed the news on Facebook

Paddy Doherty in hospital

Simey said on he social media site: “Can everybody please keep my father in prayer as I was just speaking to him and he has got double pneumonia.

He added that his dad has “tested positive for Covid” and is “also on oxygen”, adding: “Keep my father in prayer.”

Roseanne also spoke about Paddy Doherty having COVID. She said: “Please will everyone pray for my Paddy – he has been taken in to hospital. He is not very well.”

Paddy was on Celebrity Big Brother in 2011

Simey’s followers flooded the comments with messages of support.

One said: “Please god I hope he is alright.”

Another wrote: “Please God, watch over Paddy and heal him and bring him back to his family and friends.”

Someone else said: “Ah mate sorry to hear this, hope he gets better soon.”

The star's wife, Roseanne, also called on fans to pray for her husband

Paddy’s cancer battle

It follows Paddy’s fight against prostrate cancer.

Last year, the star revealed the agony he experienced during his gruelling battle with the disease.

And he said the pain was so bad that it even left him with suicidal thoughts. He said he also got so desperate he asked doctors to cut his penis off.

He said, as reported by The Sun: “I said, ‘Listen, if you are going to cut it off, cut it off.’ Right? Honest to God. I am not ashamed to say this. ‘If you want to cut it off, cut it off. I can’t keep going through it.'”

The couple have been married for over 40 years

When was Paddy on Celebrity Big Brother?

Paddy entered the Celebrity Big Brother house for the 2011 series.

He ended up winning, beating the likes of Kerry Katona to the number one spot.

The series also featured singers Jedward, TOWIE‘s Amy Childs, actress Tara Reid and Sally Bercow, wife of former Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow.

