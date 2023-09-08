I’m A Celebrity star Owen Warner reveals devastating news about his mum

Former I’m A Celebrity contestant Owen Warner, who currently stars in Hollyoaks, has revealed the sad news that his mum, Polly, has heart failure.

Polly has suffered from a congenital heart condition her entire life. She had open heart surgery as a child, and other subsequent surgeries while raising her three sons.

Sadly, the surgeries haven’t been enough and it’s likely that she will need a heart transplant at some point.

Owen reveals his mum has heart failure (Credit: YouTube)

Owen Warner said his mum is ‘the heart of the family’

Fans will have seen Owen’s mum during his time on I’m A Celeb last year. To support her son, she travelled to Australia so she could be there when he left the show.

Opening up about her health, Owen has told the Daily Mail: “Nothing makes you step back and look at things more than somebody in your family having problems with their health. Our mum means so much to us, she’s the heart of the family, so the news we’ve had over this past year has been really hard to hear. Mum has helped us all through so much and been so strong for us all, now it’s our turn to do the same for her.”

Owen said his mum is the ‘heart of the family’ (Credit: YouTube)

Polly’s son is raising money for the British Heart Foundation

Owen has a close bond with his two brothers – Louie and Jake – who made a surprise appearance in the jungle.

To support their mother, Louie is running his first marathon later this month, the Goodwood Marathon, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

“We’ve always been such a closeknit family. We always thought mum would be like any other grandparent and live until she was 90 but the reality is that we don’t know how long she’s got,” Louie said.

“I want to do my bit by fundraising for the BHF’s life saving research. We can see the medical breakthroughs being made in real time and the money I raise could help save her life. If not hers, others. That’s why I’m doing my first ever marathon,” he continued.

Donations for Louie’s fundraiser can be made here.

