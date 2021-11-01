Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has said she doesn’t “have a plan” when it come to having a 10th child with husband Clive.

The comment comes after a week where the couple’s 21-year marriage has hit a “rocky patch”.

Amanda is also known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess (Credit: Channel 5)

What did Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen say about more kids?

The 47-year-old Yorkshire Shepherdess spoke to OK! magazine about family life on the farm, and about the hit Channel 5 series.

Asked if she would consider having a 10th child, Amanda didn’t rule it out.

She said: “I don’t know!

Read more: Could Our Yorkshire Farm be axed after Amanda and Clive Owen admit ‘rocky patch’ in marriage?

“If anyone knows anything it’s honestly that I have not got a plan. I plan for today and maybe tomorrow and that’s where it stops.

She added: “I think we should all give ourselves a bit of a break when it comes to parenting. As long as the kids are happy, well-fed and washed… that will do!”

Amanda and Clive boast a huge family but have recently run into problems (Credit: Channel 5)

Who are Amanda and Clive’s kids?

Amanda and Clive star in the Channel 5 show, which follows the couple and their enormous brood on Ravenseat Farm.

Together, the couple have nine children.

And, aside from the trials and tribulations faced by Amanda and Clive on the farm, the kids are a huge part of the show.

Raven, 20, Reuben, 18, Miles, 15, Edith, 13, Violet, 11, Sidney, nine, Annas, seven, Clemmy, six, and five-year-old Nancy, are all beloved by viewers as they get involved in farm life.

Clive and Amanda have been married since 2000 (Credit: Channel 5)

How did Amanda and Clive address the rumours?

However, Amanda and Clive’s marriage came under scrutiny last week when a report claimed that the couple had hit a rough patch.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Amanda and Clive were now living apart.

In light of the claims, the couple released a statement via The Sun newspaper.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen addresses whether she’ll have more kids

Subsequently, they said: “We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect.

“Unfortunately the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.

“We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.”