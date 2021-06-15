Amanda Owen of Our Yorkshire Farm fame has refused to rule out having more children.

That’s despite the 46-year-old farmer and shepherdess already being mum of nine.

However, despite her own concerns about adding to the family, Amanda is determined to make her own choices about whether to do so.

Could Amanda Owen and Clive Owen add more children to Our Yorkshire Farm? (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

What Amanda Owen thinks about having more children

Speaking with The Sun, Amanda revealed many of her kids have been home births.

That’s because Ravenseat Farm in the north Yorkshire Dales is 69 miles from the nearest hospital.

Read more: Our Yorkshire Farm: Can I visit? Where does The Yorkshire Shepherdess live?

Indeed Nancy – the baby of the family at four – was born in the car on the way there!

Nonetheless, independent Amanda knows her own mind, and won’t be told what’s what.

Amanda’s dilemma

The Channel 5 star admits that giving birth to a tenth kid might not be in the offing.

However, she resists being told she can’t do so – and indicates she won’t stop nature taking its way.

People are quick to say to a mum of nine: ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that’.

Amanda told the tabloid: “I think I’m too old to have a tenth child. I don’t know, wait and see. There was never any family planning, so who knows? Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do. People are quick to say to a mum of nine: ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that’.”

Amanda doesn’t rule out having a tenth child (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

Amanda on motherhood

Author Amanda also admits she didn’t have much experience with infants… before she had them.

She believes looking after little ones becomes a matter of problem-solving. And she’s managed being a farmer with a child carrier so far!

Read more: Amanda Owen and farmer Clive Owen from Our Yorkshire Farm – how did they meet?

Amanda continued: “I want to be an example to my kids, to say: ‘You can be whatever you want to be, don’t let other people define you’. For some people, motherhood is always the way, they’ve got that broody feeling in them.

“For me, that wasn’t the case at all. Obviously it was something I wanted, to have a family. But I didn’t really know what to expect. I hadn’t had many dealings with babies.”

Everybody helps out on Our Yorkshire Farm (Credit: Channel 5 YouTube)

She also balks at the notion she is ‘breeding a workforce’ for the farm, as suggested by some trolls on social media.

Amanda explained she believes giving children tasks and responsibilities helps them develop in life.

And while she rejects the idea they are ‘skivvies’, Amanda does note she wants her children to understand their contributions matter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.