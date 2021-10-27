Our Yorkshire Farm stars Amanda Owen and her husband Clive have admitted going through a “rocky patch” in their marriage, which leads to an all-important question.

If the stars aren’t going to be together anymore, can the Channel 5 hit show carry on?

Especially as Clive reportedly “thinks this will be the last series” they film together.

Could this be the last series of Our Yorkshire Farm with Amanda Owen?

In a statement published by The Sun newspaper, Amanda and Clive said: “With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

“We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect.

“Unfortunately the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through.

“We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this.”

The statement follows a source, who told the same newspaper that Clive thinks this is the “last series they will film together”.

Reportedly living apart

A further report claims that the couple have been living apart for months.

The source told the Daily Mail: “She moved out months ago and ended up down the road in another house.

“It’s no surprise really, when you have mixed families like that there’s bound to be a falling out.

“She’s got caught up in her career in the spotlight and got caught up in all the attention we think.”

The source also added that some locals think the act is “all pretend for the camera”.

When did Amanda and Clive meet?

The couple first met in 1996 when Amanda was working as a contract shepherdess.

They married in 2000, when Amanda was 25, and Clive was in his 40s; and together they share nine children.

