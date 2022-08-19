Former Strictly pro Oti Mabuse has reunited with her former co-stars in rehearsals on Instagram.

Oti devastated viewers when she announced her departure from the show after seven years earlier this year.

But she sparked hope that she could return after she was seen rehearsing with the professionals ahead of the new series.

Amy Dowden shares a post of Oti Mabuse back in the studio rehearsing with the professionals (Credit: Instagram)

Oti Mabuse returns to Strictly?

Oti revealed that she was quitting Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year.

But is she returning to the series?

On Thursday, the professional dancers took to the studio to rehearse ahead of the new 2022 series and they were greeted with a very special choreographer.

Oti herself!

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals welcomed back Oti Mabuse as she returned for one day (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 rehearsals

The professionals were thrilled to see Oti back in the studio.

Co-star Amy shared a photo with Oti with the caption: “Our Queen back.”

The photo showed Oti, Amy and Nancy Xu smiling in their gym-wear during their rehearsals.

Amy also shared a clip teasing that Oti was wearing her top for rehearsals, before she revealed that Oti was only back for “one day”.

Newlyweds Graziano Di Prima and Giada Lini also posted a sweet photo with Oti saying: “Look who’s back.”

Neil Jones also announced that Oti was back with a fun video on his story.

Working with the gang today. So much fun!

The video showed Oti helping Karen Hauer with a few steps while she had a funny filter over her face, alongside the caption: “Look who’s back.”

Oti replied to the post saying: “Working hard and @mr_njonesofficial does this.”

Speaking of her reunion with her former Strictly co-stars, Oti wrote on her story: “Working with the gang today. So much fun!”

