Strictly fans gutted as Oti Mabuse quits show after seven years

Oti Mabuse has announced she’s quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years.

The dancer, who has won the BBC series two times, issued a statement on social media on Tuesday (February 22).

The show also issued a heartfelt statement to its Twitter page, saying Oti will “always be at the very heart of our Strictly family”.

Oti has quit Strictly after seven years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Oti Mabuse quits Strictly

The statement read: “Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years.

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers all have same complaint about Oti Mabuse

“Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show’s most memorable moments.

“She will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team.”

Oti won Strictly in 2020 with Bill Bailey (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

It continued: “She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years.

“We couldn’t be prouder of Oti and what she has achieved.

“She will always be at the very heart of our Strictly family and we wish her every success in her already bright future.”

Meanwhile, Oti said on Instagram: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

Sadly the brilliant @OtiMabuse is leaving the show after seven incredible series. Thank you Oti, you will always be a huge part of our #Strictly family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i1rEAnQm6h — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) February 22, 2022

Oti Mabuse statement

“Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!”

She continued: “I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I can’t put in to words how difficult this decision has been, but I have decided not to return for the next series.”

Oti concluded her statement: “Dance will always be my first love and to everyone, my family especially, friends, Strictly fans and judges who have been my support throughout my Strictly journey, thank you for being incredible!

Read more: Dancing On Ice viewers praise Oti Mabuse for ‘telling the truth’ about Bez

“You are irreplaceable in my heart and have made everyday unforgettable! I love you.

“I will always Keeeep Dancing! and I will never forget my amazing Strictly experience!”

What did fans say?

Fans were gutted by the news as one said: “NOOOOOO!”

Another commented: “So sad to see you go!!”

A third added: “Can’t imagine the show without you. You will be so missed Oti.”

Will you miss Oti on Strictly? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.