Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time, he has revealed.

Fans rallied round after Patrick, who played Mickey Pearce, shared the news on social media.

Patrick had previously opened up about how his lung cancer had been “cured” following a diagnosis early last year.

It doesn’t appear as if the new cancer doctors have found is related to his lung cancer.

Patrick shared the news on his Twitter account this week.

He revealed he’d been in hospital but was heading home to recuperate.

He said he was going home “minus half a liver and a tumour” that his surgeon had removed.

Patrick said that he’d had the invasive procedure last week.

He also revealed that the “primary cancer” was discovered last year, but that he’d decided to “keep it under my hat”.

Patrick’s lung cancer recovery

Last year, doctors discovered a cancerous tumour in its early stages in Patrick’s lung.

He underwent surgery to remove it and had chemotherapy.

Further scans then also showed a tumour in his liver that was treatable.

Fans rally round

After hearing the news, fans of the Only Fools and Horses star were quick to send their messages of good luck to Patrick.

One said: “Hope everything is good now and all the very best.”

Another commented: “God Bless mate… Wishing you a full and fast recovery.”

