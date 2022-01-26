Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his lung.
The actor – who is best known for playing Mickey Pearce in the BBC sitcom – discovered his cancer after experiencing pain last year.
Now, Patrick has issued a warning to fans following his own diagnosis.
Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray reveals cancer diagnosis
Taking to Twitter last week, Patrick, 65, explained that he contacted his GP after coming across a TV advert.
The advert highlighted the importance of speaking to a professional if you’re suffering from bloating, pain or discomfort in the abdominal region.
Sharing his own experience, Patrick wrote: “I now speak from my own experience. Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish.
I have a fighting chance
“Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance. It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumours were spotted.
“This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area. To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung.”
The actor continued: “This has since been removed and I am tweeting now, which would not be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.”
I now speak from my own experience .
Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private , but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish .
Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance .
It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumours were spotted.
— Patrick Murray (@PatMurray000) January 21, 2022
had the ultrasound all those months ago .
A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort , to simply to having a weak stomach .
Please don't ignore it if it persists .
As for me and thanks to the NHS ,
I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you . X
— Patrick Murray (@PatMurray000) January 21, 2022
Read more: Nicholas Lyndhurst hits back at ‘retirement’ claims
Patrick went on to urge his followers to get checked.
The sitcom star added: “A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort, to simply to having a weak stomach.
“Please don’t ignore it if it persists. As for me and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you.”
Fans rush to support Patrick
Patrick was soon inundated with messages of support from Only Fools and Horses fans.
One tweeted: “Sorry to hear you had been suffering in silence, Pat. A very responsibly tweet indeed. Sending positive vibes your way.”
A second wrote: “Speedy recovery Patrick!”
A third added: “Hope you have a good speedy recovery! Keep up all the good work!”
In addition, a fourth shared: “Glad to hear you got it early! Look after yourself Pat!”
Read more: Sir David Jason pays heartfelt tribute to ‘kind’ John Challis on This Morning
Patrick’s news comes four months after former co-star John Challis‘ death.
The actor, 79, died “peacefully in his sleep” after a long battle with cancer in September.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.