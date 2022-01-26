Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has revealed he was diagnosed with a cancerous tumour in his lung.

The actor – who is best known for playing Mickey Pearce in the BBC sitcom – discovered his cancer after experiencing pain last year.

Now, Patrick has issued a warning to fans following his own diagnosis.

Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray has opened up on his cancer diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter last week, Patrick, 65, explained that he contacted his GP after coming across a TV advert.

The advert highlighted the importance of speaking to a professional if you’re suffering from bloating, pain or discomfort in the abdominal region.

Sharing his own experience, Patrick wrote: “I now speak from my own experience. Naturally I wanted to keep my own health problems private, but failing to fully endorse this ad would be selfish.

I have a fighting chance

“Thanks to my ultrascan I have a fighting chance. It showed my organs needed further investigation and tumours were spotted.

“This led to a pet scan which covers a much larger area. To my wonderful surprise these lesions were not cancerous but the scan did find an EARLY stage cancerous tumour in my lung.”

The actor continued: “This has since been removed and I am tweeting now, which would not be the case if I hadn’t had the ultrasound all those months ago.”

Patrick went on to urge his followers to get checked.

The sitcom star added: “A lot of people put these symptoms down to age and the discomfort, to simply to having a weak stomach.

“Please don’t ignore it if it persists. As for me and thanks to the NHS, I can now see the same beautiful horizon as you.”

Fans rush to support Patrick

Patrick was soon inundated with messages of support from Only Fools and Horses fans.

One tweeted: “Sorry to hear you had been suffering in silence, Pat. A very responsibly tweet indeed. Sending positive vibes your way.”

A second wrote: “Speedy recovery Patrick!”

Patrick played Mickey Pearce in the hit sitcom (Credit: YouTube)

A third added: “Hope you have a good speedy recovery! Keep up all the good work!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Glad to hear you got it early! Look after yourself Pat!”

Patrick’s news comes four months after former co-star John Challis‘ death.

The actor, 79, died “peacefully in his sleep” after a long battle with cancer in September.

