Only Fools and Horses star Patrick Murray gives update on cancer battle: ‘I’m over the moon’

Things are looking up for Patrick

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Patrick Murray of Only Fools and Horses fame provided his fans with an update on his cancer battle yesterday (Sunday, May 22).

The 65-year-old actor, who played Mickey Pearce in the sitcom, revealed that his lung cancer was “cured” and he’s “over the moon” about it.

Patrick Murray cancer update

Earlier this year, Patrick revealed he had cancer.

He revealed that scans had found a cancerous lung tumour. He had an operation to remove it, as well as chemotherapy.

Follow-up scans detected another tumour – this time in his liver. This tumour, which was unrelated to the one in his lung, was treatable.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Patrick revealed to his 11.8k followers that he was cancer-free.

“Thanks again for all your lovely messages. As you may know, I was diagnosed with lung cancer last July,” he tweeted.

“After an op in Oct to remove the tumour I had chemo to help prevent the cancer returning.”

Patrick Murray on Twitter

The actor continued, writing: “During this chemo, another tumour was discovered in my liver. Luckily for me, this cancer was unconnected to the lung cancer and was also treatable.”

“I had a procedure called TACE to deal with this,” he said.

Patrick carried on, saying: “Last Friday l saw my oncologist. She told me the lung cancer was cured and that the tumour in my liver was shrinking.”

“It’s not over yet, but as you can imagine I am over the moon with this latest news,” he said.

“Thanks to the brilliant doctors and nurses of our NHS, I will hopefully I be there, at next year’s convention.”

Plenty of Patrick’s 11.8k followers took to the replies to share the actor’s joy over the good news.

“Brilliant news, keep fighting this & stay strong, positive, you’ll smash it, Patrick,” one fan said.

“Brilliant news Patrick. Wish you all the best in your recovery,” another wrote.

“Fingers crossed you get the 100% all clear asap. Amazing news!!” a third commented.

“Great news Patrick, long may it continue, and you keep getting positive results,” another said.

“That’s great news Patrick, chuffed for you!” a fifth wrote.

